Roof Replacement Companies San Antonio: $10,000 vs $17,800 for the Same Roof — Why the Gap Exists

Two San Antonio roof replacement companies quoted the same 16-square roof with solar panel detach and reset: $10,000 direct model vs $17,800 premium contractor. Same Owens Corning OakRidge shingles. Source: Roof Direct San Antonio.

Roof replacement companies san antonio: $10,000 vs $17,800 for the same 16-square roof including solar panel reset. Same OakRidge shingles. RoofDirectSA.com.

She was quoted $17,800 for a 16-square roof with solar. We did the same job — same OakRidge shingles, same solar detach and reset — for $10,000. The $7,800 gap is overhead.” — Daniel Cabrera, Founder, Roof Direct San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roof replacement companies in San Antonio quoted one northeast-side San Antonio homeowner near Converse $17,800 for a 16-square roof replacement with solar panel detach and reset — the same job Roof Direct San Antonio (RoofDirectSA.com) completed for $10,000, a $7,800 difference on identical Owens Corning OakRidge shingles and identical scope. The gap was not materials. It was overhead. And the homeowner nearly missed it: most of the roofing companies she contacted refused the job entirely because they do not coordinate solar panel work.Roof Direct San Antonio, a locally owned roof replacement company serving the San Antonio metro area since 2009, coordinated the full project by working with a licensed and insured solar contractor to handle the panel detach and reset while the company's installation crew replaced the roof. Texas law requires a TDLR-licensed electrical contractor for any work involving solar panel electrical connections. The total cost to the homeowner — roof replacement and solar work combined — was $10,000. The competing quote of $17,800 from a larger, television-advertising San Antonio roofing company covered the exact same scope: same shingles, same square count, same solar detach and reset.How Do You Compare Roof Replacement Companies in San Antonio?Homeowners comparing roofers in San Antonio typically read reviews, check BBB records, and collect quotes. What most homeowners do not compare is the scope behind each quote — specifically, what is included, what is excluded, and what additional work the company refuses to coordinate.The 16-square case is one example. In a separate recent project, a Stone Oak homeowner received a quote of $31,000 from a competing roofing company for a 70-square residential roof using Owens Corning OakRidge shingles — the full home including the garage. Roof Direct San Antonio completed the same 70-square roof, same shingles, same scope, for $24,500. The homeowner was being quoted $6,500 more for the exact same job."Comparing roof replacement companies in San Antonio by price alone misses the point — but even the price comparison is dramatic," said Daniel Cabrera, founder of Roof Direct San Antonio. "One Stone Oak homeowner was quoted $31,000 for a 70-square roof. We did the same 70 squares with the same OakRidge shingles for $24,500. Another homeowner was quoted $17,800 for a 16-square roof with solar. We did the same job for $10,000. The pattern is the same regardless of roof size: the gap is overhead, not materials."Homeowners researching roof replacement companies can compare San Antonio roof replacement companies side by side — including pricing models, BBB records, and reviews — before collecting quotes.Why Do Some San Antonio Roofing Companies Refuse Jobs With Solar Panels?Solar panel installations across Bexar County have increased substantially as Texas electricity costs have risen and federal solar tax credits remain available through 2034. When a home with rooftop solar needs a roof replacement, the panels must be professionally detached before the old roof is removed and reset after the new roof is installed. The work requires a licensed electrical contractor, liability coverage for the panel system, and coordination between the electrician and the roofing crew.Most roofing companies in San Antonio do not offer this coordination. The homeowner in the 16-square case contacted multiple roofers in San Antonio. The majority either refused the job outright or told her to arrange the solar panel work separately on her own — adding cost, scheduling complexity, and the risk of a gap in liability coverage between contractors.Roof Direct San Antonio coordinates the full scope. The company works with a licensed and insured solar contractor — holding the TDLR electrical contractor license required under Texas law for solar panel electrical work — to handle the detach and reset, while the installation crew handles the roof. One price, one schedule, one point of contact."She called around and most companies wouldn't touch it because of the solar panels," Cabrera said. "The one large company that did quote it charged $17,800 — 78 percent more than our price of $10,000 for the exact same scope. Same OakRidge shingles, same solar detach and reset, same 16 squares. The $7,800 difference was paying for a sales team and advertising budget, not the roof or the solar work."Homeowners searching for affordable roof replacement pricing in San Antonio consistently find that the largest price gaps between roofing contractors in San Antonio are driven by business model overhead — not materials, not scope, not quality.What Should a Roofing Quote Actually Include?Cabrera recommends that homeowners in San Antonio verify three things in any roofing quote before signing a contract:First, confirm the total square count. A roofing "square" is 100 square feet of roof area. If the quote does not list the total squares being replaced, the homeowner cannot verify what is actually being quoted — and cannot tell whether sections like the garage, covered patio, or detached structures are included or excluded. On the Stone Oak job, both quotes covered the same 70 squares, but the price gap was still $6,500 — a difference the homeowner would not have understood without comparing the line-item scope of each quote.Second, confirm whether additional work is included or excluded. Solar panel detach and reset, satellite dish removal, skylight flashing, chimney flashing, wood rot repair, and drip edge replacement are common items that some companies include in their base price and others list as change-order add-ons discovered after the old roof is removed. At $10,000 total for a 16-square roof with solar work included, many homeowners find they can complete the entire project without financing — a decision that becomes harder at $17,800.Third, ask for a firm written price before any work begins — not a range, not a "starting at" figure, not an estimate subject to change after tear-off. Homeowners can enter their address and see a firm roof replacement price with no appointment at RoofDirectSA.com in under two minutes, with no salesperson and no home visit required."The $7,800 she saved was not because we cut corners," Cabrera said. "We installed the same Owens Corning OakRidge shingles the $17,800 company would have installed. We coordinated the same solar panel detach and reset. The difference is that we don't have a sales team earning commissions on her roof, and we don't run billboard and TV advertising funded by her quote."Service AreasRoof Direct San Antonio serves homeowners across the San Antonio metropolitan area including Stone Oak, Alamo Heights, Helotes, Boerne, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Seguin, Converse, Helotes, Live Oak, Bulverde, and Shavano Park.About Roof Direct San AntonioRoof Direct San Antonio is a locally owned roof replacement company based in San Antonio, Texas, specializing exclusively in residential roof replacement with instant online pricing and Owens Corning products. Homeowners see their exact price in under two minutes — no appointment, no salesperson, no home visit required. The company charges 40–50% less than premium San Antonio roofers by operating without commissioned salespeople, showrooms, or TV advertising. Roof Direct San Antonio has served the San Antonio metro area since 2009, working with the same installation crew across Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, and Atascosa counties. For more information or an instant estimate, visit RoofDirectSA.com or call (210) 848-6538.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.