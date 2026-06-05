Travel Agency Services Market to Reach $668.8 Billion by 2030 with 7.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Travel Agency Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The travel agency services sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by changing travel habits and increasing complexity in travel planning. As more travelers seek convenience and expert assistance, this market is set to expand further in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the future of travel agency services.

Steady Growth and Market Size of Travel Agency Services

The travel agency services market has shown strong expansion, with its size expected to increase from $464.91 billion in 2025 to $500.22 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth reflects rising global travel activities, higher demand for organized travel bookings, increased confidence in agency-led travel planning, and the expanding scope of tourism and corporate travel. The growing complexity of travel arrangements has also contributed to this upward trend.

Download a free sample of the travel agency services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18760&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Future Outlook and Market Expansion for Travel Agency Services

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its robust growth, reaching $668.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. This expected rise is driven by a stronger preference for seamless travel management and expert-guided planning, along with an increasing reliance on structured booking services. The expansion of premium travel offerings and a greater focus on convenience-oriented travel support are additional factors propelling this growth. Key trends include a rising demand for comprehensive travel management solutions, professional consultation, and the broadening of both domestic and international travel planning services, further boosting customer trust in these structured offerings.

Understanding Travel Agency Services and Their Role

Travel agency services encompass a broad range of professional support designed to help individuals and businesses in planning, booking, and managing their travel needs. These services provide expert advice to ensure trips are well-organized, efficient, and tailored to the traveler’s preferences, offering a smoother travel experience from start to finish.

View the full travel agency services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-agency-services-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Growing Popularity of Adventure and Experiential Travel as a Market Driver

One significant factor fueling the travel agency services market is the rising interest in adventure and experiential travel. This form of travel emphasizes immersive, active experiences where travelers engage deeply with new environments and cultures through activities like hiking, rafting, and cultural tours. The appeal of these trips lies in their uniqueness and personalization, offering alternatives to conventional tourism.

How Adventure Travel Boosts Demand for Agency Services

Adventure and experiential travel allow travelers to connect with nature, wildlife, and local communities in meaningful ways, fostering greater appreciation of their destinations. Travel agencies play a crucial role in designing, planning, and booking these specialized trips, ensuring safety, convenience, and access to exclusive experiences. For example, in July 2023, the Adventure Travel Trade Association reported that 87% of respondents noticed increased international travel demand compared to the previous year. This growing enthusiasm for adventure travel is set to continue driving the travel agency services market forward.

North America’s Leadership in the Travel Agency Services Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the travel agency services market in 2025. The market report also covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market performance and growth opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Travel Agency Services Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Business Travel Management Service Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-travel-management-service-global-market-report

Traditional Travel Agency Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/traditional-travel-agency-global-market-report

business travel global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-travel-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.