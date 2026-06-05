Influential Women Showcases Gisela (Bonilla) Torres, BSBA, MSHRM: Human Resources Manager and Strategic People Leader

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Inclusive Workplace Culture, Legal-Risk HR Excellence, and Talent Development Across Global OrganizationsGisela (Bonilla) Torres, BSBA, MSHRM, is an accomplished Human Resources leader currently serving as a Human Resources Manager at a global organization with locations in multiple countries, including the United States. In her role, she supports approximately 250 employees on site while helping align people strategy with organizational objectives across a complex, multinational environment.With more than 20 years of experience in full-cycle human resources strategy, workforce planning, employee relations, and talent development, Gisela is widely recognized for her ability to align HR initiatives with business goals while fostering an inclusive, high-performing workplace culture. Her leadership is defined by a strong balance between operational excellence and people-centered decision-making, making her a trusted advisor to organizational leadership.Throughout her career, Gisela has developed extensive expertise in employee relations, compliance, and legal-risk-focused HR. She is known for navigating complex workplace issues with professionalism, discretion, and sound judgment. Her ability to manage sensitive matters while maintaining fairness and consistency has positioned her as a key partner in supporting organizational integrity and workforce stability.Gisela’s career journey is both unconventional and deeply transformative. Initially, she aspired to pursue a legal career inspired by her family’s legacy. However, during her second year studying criminal justice, she experienced a pivotal moment when she assisted a fellow student in addressing workplace mistreatment. That experience revealed her natural inclination toward advocacy and people-centered problem-solving, ultimately guiding her toward human resources.Early family responsibilities required Gisela to pause her education, during which time she gained nearly 25 years of professional experience with the State of New Jersey. During this period, she held various roles that included HR-related functions such as training, onboarding, workforce support, and employee development. These foundational experiences helped her build a deep understanding of public sector operations and workforce dynamics.After completing her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in less than a year, Gisela transitioned into corporate human resources with Quest Diagnostics. In this role, she supported employee relations, recruiting, and HR business partnership initiatives, further expanding her expertise in private-sector HR strategy and organizational development.Her career later evolved into a District Human Resources Manager role, where she oversaw multiple locations during the COVID-19 pandemic and led a large HR team through one of the most challenging workforce periods in recent history. During this time, Gisela gained significant experience in union relations, grievance management, and EEOC compliance, strengthening her specialization in legal-risk-focused HR and reinforcing her ability to lead through complexity and uncertainty.A lifelong learner and dedicated mentor, Gisela recently earned her Master of Science in Human Resources Management from the University of Phoenix, where she focused on ethical leadership, workforce development, and organizational strategy. She has since begun pursuing doctoral studies, further demonstrating her commitment to continuous growth and academic advancement.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Gisela is deeply committed to mentoring employees, developing leadership pipelines, and creating growth opportunities within her organization. She is also a devoted mother of four adult children, and she often credits her family as a central motivation in her pursuit of excellence and leadership.Gisela attributes much of her success to her upbringing and a strong determination to create a better life for herself and her family. Growing up with limited financial resources, she faced significant academic and personal challenges, including a pivotal moment when she nearly dropped out of high school just weeks before graduation. What ultimately changed her trajectory was the realization that her teachers believed in her potential and had provided the encouragement and academic support she needed to succeed.Her family background played a powerful role in shaping her resilience. Her mother, who had only a fourth-grade education, worked long hours in factories while raising the family on her own, making significant sacrifices to create opportunities she never had. Witnessing her mother’s perseverance instilled in Gisela a deep respect for hard work, endurance, and sacrifice.At the same time, her father’s academic journey provided a contrasting influence. He earned a PhD, exposing Gisela to a very different path of educational achievement and intellectual pursuit. Growing up between these two experiences gave her a unique perspective on both struggle and success, as well as a strong appreciation for the transformative power of education.When she started her own family at a young age, Gisela realized she could no longer approach life passively. She made a conscious decision to take control of her future and step into a leadership role in her own life. She committed herself to breaking generational cycles of hardship and ensuring that her children would have access to greater opportunities than she had experienced.That commitment continues to guide her today. Gisela credits her background with teaching her resilience, accountability, and the importance of creating opportunities even when they do not naturally exist. Her motivation has always been rooted in building a better future for her family while serving as a strong example of perseverance and integrity.The best career advice Gisela has ever received is to be someone who protects fairness, builds trust, and helps leaders make better decisions. This principle has shaped her entire approach to human resources and continues to guide her decision-making in complex workplace environments.Gisela encourages young women entering the HR field to trust their instincts and embrace opportunities even when the path ahead is uncertain. She believes that clarity often comes after action, not before it, and that many of life’s most meaningful opportunities require stepping forward without having all the answers.She emphasizes the importance of not being driven by fear of “what-ifs,” explaining that uncertainty is often where the most significant growth occurs. In her experience, some of the most impactful career moments only make sense in hindsight, when their purpose becomes clear.From Gisela’s perspective, one of the greatest challenges in human resources today is balancing business performance with evolving workforce expectations. Organizations must remain competitive and efficient while employees increasingly seek transparency, strong leadership, and meaningful engagement in the workplace.Rather than viewing this as a limitation, Gisela sees it as a major opportunity for HR professionals to elevate their role. Human resources is no longer solely administrative—it is a strategic function that shapes organizational culture, informs leadership decisions, and ensures long-term workforce success.The values most important to Gisela in both her professional and personal life are integrity, fairness, and respect for others. She believes trust is built through consistency, honesty, and accountability, and she approaches every decision with transparency and responsibility.Gisela also places strong emphasis on empathy and continuous growth. Understanding diverse perspectives and supporting others in their development are central to her leadership philosophy. Whether guiding employees, advising executives, or supporting her family, she remains committed to leading with respect and purpose.Fluent in English and proficient in Spanish, Gisela is also passionate about civic engagement, civil rights, and diversity initiatives. Based in Nutley, New Jersey, she continues to combine her extensive HR expertise with a personal mission to strengthen workplace culture, develop talent, and create meaningful organizational impact across global environments.Learn More about Gisela (Bonilla) Torres:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/gisela-torres Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.