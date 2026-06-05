MSM’s THE Show Releases First Look At Content & Speaker Schedule

MSM's THE Show Agenda

The website now lets visitors explore sessions, speakers, and special features ahead of November's event in Atlanta

The newly released schedule allows attendees to begin planning their conference experience by selecting sessions that match their interests or following a specific content track throughout the event” — Travis Morrow

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Storage Media (MSM) has released the first look at the content and speaker schedule for THE Show , presented by Janus International, taking place Nov. 4-6, 2026, in Atlanta. Now, registrants and prospective attendees alike can explore educational sessions, keynote presentations, and special features planned for the inaugural event.Spanning three days, THE Show will feature one of the most robust keynote lineups the self-storage industry has seen, including Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, political commentator Scott Jennings, and self-storage owners and Congressmen Troy Downing and Jefferson Shreve.Educational programming is organized around MSM's four pillars of content: Operations, Data, Development, and Investment. Together, these pillars cover the issues shaping today's self-storage industry, from management, marketing, and insurance to trends, technology, and financing."The newly released schedule allows attendees to begin planning their conference experience by selecting sessions that match their interests or following a specific content track throughout the event," says Travis Morrow, CEO of MSM. Morrow adds that educational sessions will not overlap with trade show hours, ensuring attendees can take full advantage of both learning opportunities and exhibitor interactions.The schedule also provides additional details on several signature features of THE Show, including:- The Manager's Office, designed specifically for professionals responsible for the day-to-day operation of self-storage facilities- The Deal Room, powered by TractIQ, a dedicated presentation space where owners, developers, and brokers can showcase properties and portfolios to buyers and investors- Top 100 Operators, exclusive sessions tailored for leaders of the industry's largest self-storage portfolios- Roundtable Sessions, with more than 50 peer-driven discussions covering a wide range of industry topicsAttendees can also learn more about THE Show's after-hours experiences, including:- The Welcome Dinner at the Georgia Aquarium, an immersive networking event featuring dining catered by Wolfgang Puck- The Red Carpet Awards Gala, a live celebration recognizing the industry's top achievements, including Facility of the Year and Manager of the YearAdditional sessions and topics will be announced in the coming months, allowing MSM and THE Show organizers to address emerging trends and timely industry developments closer to the event.

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