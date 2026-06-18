PubHive Launches Multiple Citation Matcher to Streamline Scientific Literature and Evidence Workflows

Pubhive Multiple Citation Matcher

PubHive launches Multiple Citation Matcher to turn fragmented citation inputs into structured, reusable references for faster evidence workflows.

Scientific teams are not only challenged by finding information; they are challenged by preparing it for consistent, traceable, and reusable use across regulated workflows” — Raj Vaghela, President & CEO, PubHive

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive, an award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform for scientific and safety literature workflows, today announced the launch of Multiple Citation Matcher , a new capability within PubHive Navigator™ that helps life sciences organizations transform fragmented citation inputs into structured, enriched, and reusable scientific reference records.Across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and research-driven organizations, scientific literature is used across a wide range of workflows, including literature monitoring, systematic literature reviews, medical writing, regulatory documentation, clinical evaluation, pharmacovigilance, competitive intelligence, and evidence generation. However, citation data often arrives in inconsistent formats such as copied reference lists, PDFs, spreadsheets, emails, bibliographies, DOI lists, and legacy repositories.Before this information can be used effectively, teams often spend significant time manually cleaning, matching, enriching, validating, and recreating references. This creates operational delays, duplicate effort, inconsistent metadata, and reduced traceability across scientific and regulatory workflows.PubHive’s Multiple Citation Matcher is designed to address this challenge by helping teams convert scattered citation inputs into structured, workflow-ready scientific references that can be reused across evidence workflows.🔍 Addressing a Critical Gap in Scientific Literature ManagementScientific teams today have access to more literature than ever before, but access alone does not solve the operational challenge of preparing references for downstream use. Literature review, evidence synthesis, medical affairs, regulatory, and safety teams often need citation data to be complete, traceable, deduplicated, and ready for structured review.Multiple Citation Matcher helps reduce the manual burden of reference preparation by intelligently interpreting fragmented citation information and aligning it with existing scientific reference records where possible. This enables organizations to move faster from raw citation inputs to clean, structured, and reusable evidence assets.“Scientific teams are not only challenged by finding information; they are challenged by preparing it for consistent, traceable, and reusable use across regulated workflows,” said Raj Vaghela , CEO of PubHive. “Multiple Citation Matcher was developed to reduce repetitive citation cleanup and help organizations build a stronger foundation for AI-assisted literature review, evidence management, and scientific decision-making.”🎯 Turning Fragmented Citations into Workflow-Ready ReferencesThe Multiple Citation Matcher capability supports organizations by helping convert partial, incomplete, or inconsistent citation inputs into structured reference records. These records can then support downstream workflows across Medical Affairs, Clinical, Regulatory, Pharmacovigilance, R&D, Library Services, and Knowledge Management teams.Key benefits include:✔ Reduced manual reference cleanup and citation preparation✔ Faster matching of partial citation inputs✔ Improved metadata consistency and completeness✔ Reduced duplicate reference creation across teams✔ Stronger traceability across evidence workflows✔ More reusable scientific reference records✔ Better support for AI-assisted literature review and evidence managementBy creating a structured reference layer, PubHive helps teams reduce administrative friction and focus more time on scientific assessment, evidence interpretation, and decision-making.🔐 Supporting Literature Review, Regulatory, PV, and Evidence WorkflowsMultiple Citation Matcher is particularly valuable for organizations managing large volumes of scientific literature across products, regions, teams, and therapeutic areas. The capability supports use cases such as:✔ Systematic literature reviews and targeted literature reviews✔ Pharmacovigilance literature monitoring and safety review✔ Medical device clinical evaluation and PMCF evidence workflows✔ Medical writing, publication planning, and evidence documentation✔ Regulatory literature review and submission support✔ Competitive intelligence and scientific surveillance✔ Library, document delivery, and knowledge management operations✔ Cross-product scientific evidence managementWith Multiple Citation Matcher, PubHive strengthens its role as a connected platform for scientific literature operations, helping teams bring structure, consistency, and audit readiness to complex evidence workflows.🚀 Advancing the Future of AI-Assisted Scientific Literature WorkflowsThe launch reflects PubHive’s broader vision to help life sciences organizations move beyond fragmented literature handling toward connected, intelligent, and workflow-ready evidence operations.As scientific and regulatory workloads continue to grow, organizations need more than disconnected tools for search, access, storage, or review. They need structured systems that can support the full journey from literature discovery and citation preparation to evidence review, workflow automation, documentation, and traceable decision-making.PubHive Navigator™ brings these capabilities together in a secure, cloud-based environment designed for regulated life sciences teams.🌍 About PubHive PubHive Ltd. is an award-winning, cloud-based SaaS platform transforming scientific and safety literature workflows across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and life sciences ecosystem.Its flagship platform, PubHive Navigator™, unifies pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, regulatory operations, scientific literature management, citation structuring, document delivery, evidence workflows, and AI-assisted review within a secure environment.By streamlining literature monitoring, scientific reference management, signal detection, medical and regulatory workflows, document delivery, citation matching, and evidence automation, PubHive enables organizations to improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance, enhance collaboration, and accelerate evidence-driven decision-making.Website: www.pubhive.com Book a Demo: www.pubhive.com/demo Media Contact: hello@pubhive.comLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/pubhive

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.