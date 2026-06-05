Demand for Quick Commerce Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $358.1 billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Quick Commerce Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The quick commerce sector has rapidly transformed the way consumers receive products and services, emphasizing speed and convenience. This market is evolving swiftly, driven by shifting consumer expectations and technological advancements, setting the stage for substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors fueling its expansion, leading regional players, and what trends will shape its future.

Strong Growth Trajectory of the Quick Commerce Market

The quick commerce market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $129.73 billion in 2025 to $161.93 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%. This surge in growth during the past period is largely due to the increasing popularity of online shopping, a growing preference for quick and convenient purchases, the early proliferation of urban delivery platforms, improved smartphone penetration, and heightened consumer demand for speedy logistics services.

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Looking further ahead, the quick commerce market is expected to continue expanding rapidly, reaching $358.16 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 22.0%. The anticipated drivers for this strong outlook include rising consumer demand for instantaneous delivery networks, greater investments in automated delivery systems, urban lifestyle convenience becoming a priority, expansion of quick fulfillment infrastructure, and an intensified focus on enhancing customer experiences. Key trends expected to influence this growth include a shift toward ultra-fast delivery options, the increase in dark stores and micro-warehousing models, widespread adoption of app-based instant ordering, growth in on-demand accessibility platforms, and a stronger emphasis on real-time delivery convenience.

Understanding What Quick Commerce Means

Quick commerce represents a niche within the broader e-commerce sector that centers on delivering goods and services to customers in an extremely short timeframe—often within an hour or even minutes after an order is placed. This is made possible through the strategic use of localized warehouses, cutting-edge logistics systems, and delivery technologies designed to maximize speed and efficiency.

View the full quick commerce market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/quick-commerce-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Examining the Main Drivers Behind Quick Commerce Demand

One of the primary forces underpinning quick commerce growth is the overall expansion of the e-commerce industry and the rising prevalence of online shopping. E-commerce, involving the buying and selling of products and services over the internet, has surged due to greater internet and mobile device penetration, technological improvements, enhanced logistics, and the convenience of shopping remotely.

Quick commerce amplifies this by offering rapid, on-demand delivery, which perfectly caters to consumers’ growing needs for immediacy and convenience. For example, in August 2024, data from the United States Census Bureau indicated that U.S. retail e-commerce sales for the second quarter of 2024 reached approximately $282.3 billion, marking a 5.3 percent increase over the previous quarter. This upward trend in e-commerce activity is a key factor propelling the quick commerce market forward.

Regions Leading the Quick Commerce Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the quick commerce market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth through the coming years. The market report covers several global regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market expansion.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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