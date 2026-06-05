Influential Women: Healthcare operations leader Carolyn Hackett excels in global delivery & strategic problem-solving.

READING, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former NTT DATA Executive and Delta Dental Leader Recognized for Driving Healthcare Transformation Through Relationship-Based Leadership, Operational Expertise, and a Career Rooted in Frontline ExperienceReading, Massachusetts — Carolyn Hackett is a seasoned healthcare industry professional with more than 33 years of experience in delivery operations, client management, and business process solutions. Her career reflects a steady progression from front-line customer service to senior leadership roles overseeing complex healthcare payer operations and global delivery teams. Known for her strategic thinking and relationship-driven leadership style, Carolyn has built a reputation for delivering measurable results in highly regulated and operationally complex environments.After earning her MBA from Clark University in 1990, Carolyn began her career at Delta Dental Plan in Massachusetts as a customer service agent, securing the position through a family connection during a challenging job market. Although she entered the organization at the ground level, she quickly distinguished herself through her work ethic, analytical mindset, and ability to understand operational processes from the perspective of both employees and customers.Over the next decade, Carolyn advanced through a series of leadership positions at Delta Dental, ultimately overseeing the organization’s dental HMO business. This progression provided her with a comprehensive understanding of healthcare operations and allowed her to develop a leadership approach grounded in empathy, credibility, and firsthand operational experience. Her time in these roles helped her build strong relationships across all levels of the organization and reinforced her belief in the importance of understanding frontline challenges when making strategic decisions.Following her tenure at Delta Dental, Carolyn joined Perot Systems, which later became NTT DATA Services, where she spent many of the most formative years of her career. In this global consulting and services environment, she led client engagements, managed delivery operations, and resolved complex operational challenges for healthcare organizations.During this phase of her career, Carolyn identified a recurring pattern: many operational issues stemmed not only from execution gaps but also from inconsistencies in early-stage solution design and proposal development. This insight led her to transition into solution-focused work, where she contributed to request for proposal (RFP) strategy, proposal management, cost modeling, delivery operations planning, and the development of automation tools designed to improve efficiency and accuracy.Her work at Perot Systems and NTT DATA involved close collaboration with global teams, including colleagues based in India, reflecting the increasingly international nature of healthcare delivery and business process operations. At the same time, she maintained strong client-facing responsibilities, including presentations, ongoing operational oversight, and executive-level engagement with healthcare organizations navigating complex transformation initiatives.Currently, Carolyn is taking time away from full-time professional work to support her family, including caring for her uncle and assisting her aging parents during a challenging period.Throughout her career, Carolyn has been recognized for her ability to combine strategic vision with operational execution. Her work in healthcare payer business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions has consistently focused on improving efficiency, enhancing client satisfaction, and ensuring that systems and processes align with real-world operational needs.One of the defining characteristics of Carolyn’s leadership journey is her emphasis on relationships. She believes that success in healthcare operations and consulting is deeply rooted in the ability to build trust and maintain strong connections with colleagues, clients, and global partners.Much of her work has required collaboration across distributed teams operating in different countries and time zones. In these environments, Carolyn has found that effective communication and relationship-building are essential to achieving alignment, particularly when managing high-pressure deliverables such as RFP responses and time-sensitive client solutions. She emphasizes that investing time in understanding people personally and professionally strengthens collaboration and leads to more successful outcomes.Her client work has also reinforced the importance of relationship management in challenging situations. In one instance with a major healthcare client, initial interactions were marked by dissatisfaction and tension. Through consistent engagement, transparency, and a commitment to understanding client concerns, Carolyn helped transform the relationship into a long-term partnership. Over time, that professional relationship developed into a lasting personal connection, underscoring her belief in the long-term value of trust-based collaboration.Carolyn firmly believes that while technical expertise and operational knowledge are essential, it is communication and interpersonal connection that ultimately distinguish effective professionals. In an increasingly automated and technology-driven world, she views relationship-building as a uniquely human skill that cannot be replicated by systems or software.Her professional foundation was shaped significantly by early mentorship and academic exploration. Carolyn attributes much of her success to the guidance of her mentor, Ken Erdelt, during her time at Perot Systems. Observing his leadership style and engaging in direct discussions with him provided her with critical insights into strategic thinking, decision-making, and operational leadership.Her academic journey also played a pivotal role in shaping her career trajectory. Initially, she studied biology with the intention of becoming a forensic pathologist. While she was drawn to the investigative and problem-solving aspects of that field, Carolyn ultimately recognized that the extended academic path of medical school was not aligned with her goals at the time.This realization led her to identify a core interest in analytical thinking and root-cause problem-solving, which she later applied to business and healthcare operations. She pursued a graduate program in healthcare administration and management at Clark University, where academic advisors and counselors helped her reframe her career direction and align her strengths with new professional opportunities.To further deepen her expertise, Carolyn completed additional seminars and certifications focused on analytics, structured problem-solving, and operational improvement. These experiences strengthened her ability to evaluate systems, identify inefficiencies, and design solutions that improve performance across healthcare organizations.Her early experience working in a call center role, despite holding a graduate degree, further shaped her leadership perspective. That frontline exposure provided her with firsthand insight into the challenges employees face in operational environments. This understanding has remained central to her leadership approach, enabling her to connect with teams authentically and make more informed decisions as a senior leader.Among Carolyn’s most significant professional accomplishments is her work on the merger between Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Health Plans while at Perot Systems, now NTT DATA. This initiative, recognized as the company’s first outsourced payer experience, required extensive coordination across multiple stakeholders, complex systems integration, and high-level operational execution under tight timelines.The success of the project demonstrated Carolyn’s ability to manage large-scale transformation initiatives while maintaining operational stability. She received recognition from client leadership, including former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, marking a notable milestone in her professional career.Outside of her professional work, Carolyn is deeply committed to philanthropy and community support. She actively contributes to organizations such as Shriners Hospitals for Children and the American Heart Association, motivated by personal family experiences, including her niece’s medical diagnosis and her father’s heart health challenges.She also prioritizes local, hands-on engagement, ensuring that her contributions—whether financial or personal involvement—have a direct and meaningful impact on individuals and communities. Her philanthropic approach reflects her broader belief in understanding the real-world outcomes of one’s actions and making a difference where it matters most.At the core of Carolyn’s leadership philosophy are the values of integrity, empathy, and meaningful impact. These principles guide her professional decisions, interpersonal relationships, and long-term career vision. Her journey reflects a commitment to understanding people, solving complex problems, and building systems that improve both organizational performance and human experience.Today, Carolyn Hackett remains a respected voice in healthcare operations and client delivery strategy, known for her ability to bridge analytical rigor with human-centered leadership. Her career stands as an example of how operational expertise, mentorship, and strong values can combine to create lasting impact across the healthcare industry.Learn More about Carolyn Hackett:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Carolyn-Hackett Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.