Influential Women: Dunkin’ leader & art gallery founder Pushpinder Lehri excels in team growth & creative business.

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educator, Business Leader, and Entrepreneur Bridging Purpose-Driven Leadership Across Education, Hospitality, and the ArtsLong Island City, New York — Pushpinder Lehri has built a distinguished and multifaceted career that spans education, hospitality leadership, and entrepreneurship. With more than 25 years of experience in teaching and school leadership in India and over a decade of operational leadership in the United States, she has become recognized for her ability to guide teams, elevate performance, and inspire growth across diverse industries.Her professional journey reflects a lifelong commitment to learning, service, and leadership development. Pushpinder’s academic background includes degrees in Medical Sciences, Education, and English, along with a Diploma in Computer Studies. This diverse educational foundation has supported her adaptability across multiple fields and reinforced her belief in continuous learning as a driver of personal and professional success.Pushpinder began her career in India as a science teacher, where she spent 25 years educating and mentoring students while also coordinating school activities and academic programs. During this time, she developed a strong reputation as a dedicated educator who emphasized both academic excellence and personal development. Her contributions were formally recognized in 2015 when she received the British Council International School Activity Coordinator Award, honoring her commitment to enhancing educational experiences and fostering student engagement.Her experience in education laid the groundwork for her leadership philosophy, particularly her belief in nurturing people, building confidence, and creating supportive environments for growth. These principles would later become central to her leadership approach in the corporate world.After relocating to the United States, Pushpinder transitioned into the hospitality industry, joining Dunkin’, where she quickly established herself as a strong operational leader and mentor. Over the past decade, she has served as a Multi-Unit Leader, overseeing multiple locations and guiding teams toward operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and consistent performance.In her role at Dunkin’, Pushpinder has focused heavily on training, mentoring, and developing team members while ensuring strong execution across operational standards. Her leadership emphasizes both performance and people development, ensuring that teams are supported while also meeting high expectations for quality, service, and efficiency.Her contributions have been recognized through several honors, including Dunkin’s Restaurant Manager of the Year Award for the Mid-Atlantic region and Multi-Unit Leader of the Year 2025. Under her leadership, she also helped bring the First Restaurant of Excellence Award 2025 to her organization, reflecting her commitment to maintaining high operational standards while fostering a positive team culture.Beyond her achievements in education and hospitality, Pushpinder is also an entrepreneur and artist. She is the Founder of SatMan Art Gallery, a creative venture inspired by nature and dedicated to honoring her parents. Through this artistic platform, she expresses her creative vision while maintaining a balance between professional leadership and personal passion.Her commitment to community service further reflects her values-driven approach to life and leadership. She actively supports organizations including The Nature Conservancy, ASPCA, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, demonstrating a consistent dedication to causes related to environmental preservation, animal welfare, and children’s health.Pushpinder attributes her success to discipline, hard work, and a continuous desire to learn and grow. She credits much of her leadership style to her background in education, particularly the patience and people-centered mindset she developed as a teacher. Her ability to nurture individuals and support their development has remained a defining aspect of her leadership across industries.She also reflects on her journey with humility, noting that much of her progress has come from consistent effort and dedication over time. Over the years, Pushpinder came to recognize that her commitment to her work was often observed and appreciated by others, reinforcing her belief in the importance of consistency, integrity, and perseverance. She considers herself fortunate to have received recognition and takes pride in the fact that her achievements have positively impacted her family, team members, guests, and organization.One of the most influential pieces of advice Pushpinder has carried throughout her career came from her parents, who encouraged her to remain honest, authentic, and true to herself. This guidance has shaped her professional identity and strengthened her belief that authenticity is not a limitation but a powerful strength.Pushpinder believes that staying grounded in one’s values, trusting one’s voice, and embracing individuality are essential for long-term success. She views authenticity as a core foundation of leadership, emphasizing that a person’s true self is their greatest strength and that staying aligned with personal values leads to more meaningful and sustainable achievement.For young women entering the industry, Pushpinder encourages confidence, curiosity, and authenticity. She advises embracing challenges rather than avoiding them, actively seeking opportunities to learn, and remaining open to new experiences even when they feel uncomfortable. In her view, growth comes from stepping outside of comfort zones and committing to continuous improvement.She also highlights the importance of surrounding oneself with supportive individuals while maintaining trust in one’s instincts. According to Pushpinder, success is built on confidence, perseverance, and a strong commitment to personal values, all of which help individuals navigate challenges and achieve long-term fulfillment.In her role at Dunkin’, Pushpinder identifies one of the key challenges in the hospitality industry as balancing high operational and brand standards with the need to create a positive and empowering environment for team members. Meeting sales targets, maintaining service quality, ensuring customer satisfaction, and following structured processes are all essential aspects of her role.She explains that the challenge lies in managing the balance between performance expectations and employee well-being. While operational discipline is necessary for business success, maintaining a supportive and motivating environment is equally important for long-term team engagement. Her leadership approach focuses on achieving both excellence in execution and a culture where individuals feel valued and empowered.At the same time, she sees one of the greatest opportunities in her field as mentoring and developing people. Helping others grow, build confidence, and achieve their potential remains one of the most rewarding aspects of her career.Pushpinder’s core values include integrity, authenticity, compassion, dedication, discipline, and a commitment to lifelong learning. Integrity guides her actions, ensuring she consistently does the right thing even when unobserved. Authenticity remains central to her identity, shaping how she leads and interacts with others.Compassion and empathy are equally important, influencing her approach to leadership and team development. Pushpinder values honesty and consistency, while discipline and a passion for learning continue to define her professional mindset. Together, these values form the foundation of her leadership style and personal philosophy.Through her diverse career in education, hospitality, and entrepreneurship, Pushpinder Lehri continues to exemplify the impact of purpose-driven leadership. Her journey reflects a commitment to growth, service, and authenticity, demonstrating how dedication and values-based leadership can create meaningful impact across industries and communities.Learn More about Pushpinder Lehri:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Pushpinder-Lehri or through her website, https://satmanartgallery.co/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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