BigHand Conference Signals a New Priority for Law Firms: Intelligence Before the Point of Decision

BigHand Conference 2026

Hundreds of legal professionals gathered in London as industry leaders explored the next phase of AI adoption and operational intelligence.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legal industry has moved beyond asking what artificial intelligence can do. The next challenge is ensuring firms have the visibility, data, and operational intelligence required to use it effectively.That was the central theme at the 19th annual BigHand Conference yesterday, where hundreds of legal professionals gathered in London to discuss the future of law firm performance in an increasingly AI-driven market.Featuring more than 50 speakers from firms including Freshfields, Dentons, Slaughter and May, Osborne Clarke, and Norton Rose Fulbright, the conference explored how law firms are responding to growing client expectations, increasing pressure on profitability, and the rapid evolution of legal technology.Across keynote presentations, client panels, and expert sessions, one message emerged consistently: firms cannot realize the full potential of AI without first understanding how work moves through their business, where profitability is created, and what information leaders need to make confident decisions.“The conversation has changed,” said BigHand CEO Sam Toulson. “Law firms are no longer asking whether they should use AI. They’re asking how they can use it effectively, responsibly, and at scale. That starts with visibility. If you don’t understand your work, your people, and your financial performance, AI simply amplifies existing blind spots.”The event marked the public launch of BigHand’s new brand positioning, Intelligence Before the Point of Decision, reflecting the company’s belief that better decisions begin with better visibility. The new positioning reinforces BigHand’s role as the specialist technology partner for the business of law, helping firms surface the intelligence needed to improve performance, protect profitability, and grow client value.“Intelligence Before the Point of Decision is a reflection of what we’re hearing from law firm leaders every day,” said Bri McCrory, BigHand Chief Marketing & EMEA Revenue Officer. “As firms navigate AI, client pressure, and growing operational complexity, access to the right intelligence before making a decision has become a competitive advantage.”Throughout the day, BigHand showcased new innovative features and initiatives across their product line, including:- AI-powered email ingestion and enhanced process reporting in BigHand Workflow Management- New dashboards, advanced scheduling capabilities, and an early preview of its AI resourcing agent in BigHand Resource Management- Continued progress toward Microsoft JS compatibility in BigHand Document Creation- New BigHand Business Intelligence capabilities, including self-service dashboards and an upcoming move to Microsoft FabricThe conference also highlighted BigHand’s recently announced partnership with legal technology innovator Ayora. The integration will bring Ayora’s data enrichment capabilities and AI-powered pricing assistant into BigHand Matter Pricing, helping firms make faster, more informed commercial decisions.Content from the conference, including selected sessions and expert insights, will be made available in the coming weeks.For those who could not attend, BigHand will host a Virtual Conference later this summer featuring additional discussions on AI, operational intelligence, and the future of law firm performance.To register for upcoming events or find out more, visit BigHand.com

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