Expect delays due to emergency bridge work on I-64 westbound in Albemarle County

CULPEPER — This morning, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will close the right lane and shoulder on I-64 westbound at mile marker 123 between exit 124 (Route 250/Charlottesville and Shadwell) and exit 121 (Charlottesville/Scottsville) for emergency bridge repairs.

Work will take place from 9 a.m. this morning to 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for workers near the travel lanes.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.