Hard Kombucha Market to Grow at a CAGR of 41.9% and will Reach USD 1,678.5 Million by 2031

Hard Kombucha Market

Fermented probiotic drinks have become a cornerstone of the wellness drinks category, combining the two macro trends of functionality and natural products.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hard kombucha market was estimated to be $40.1 million in 2021, and the hard kombucha market is forecasted to reach $1,678.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 41.9% from 2022 to 2031.Probiotics have grown in popularity due to ongoing research into the gut microbiome's role in everything from mood regulation to chronic illness. The product appeals to health-conscious consumers looking for alternatives to beer and artificially flavored 'ready-to-drinks,' according to major hard kombucha market trends.Hard kombucha is a fermented beverage made from brewed tea, sugar, and, most importantly, a SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast), the hard kombucha's fermenting agent, which is high in probiotics, vitamins, and healthy enzymes. The alcohol content of kombucha varies depending on the brand. The alcohol content will be affected by the length of the brew. The more time kombucha ferments, the more time it has to produce alcohol. The type of yeasts in kombucha also affects the alcohol content. Lower-alcohol brews are produced by yeast that can ferment at lower temperatures. Hard kombucha provides the benefits of both a tea and a probiotic at the same time. It detoxifies, energises, and boosts overall immunity in addition to assisting digestion and increasing metabolism. As more consumers seek to replace soda and alcoholic beverages with healthier beverages, hard kombucha can fill the void.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11350 A SCOBY, or symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast, is added to brewed tea and cane sugar to make kombucha. The mixture is then allowed to ferment for a week to a month. Most kombuchas are then fermented a second time, adding additional flavorings such as fruits and spices. Kombucha naturally produces alcohol as a byproduct of the fermentation process, but the alcohol content of most store-bought kombucha is negligible, typically containing no more than 0.5% alcohol by volume. To make "hard" kombucha, which some alcoholic-kombucha brewers claim has the same health benefits as non-alcoholic kombucha, the tea mixture is fermented a second time with additional yeast and sugar added, resulting in a higher alcohol content.During the forecast period, the increasing consumer focus on the consumption of healthy food and beverage products is expected to propel the hard kombucha industry . Furthermore, the health-conscious population seeks to reduce or eliminate alcohol from their diet in order to lose weight and improve sleep. Alcohol-free and low-alcohol products are becoming more widely available to consumers as a lifestyle and societal norm. The alcohol content of hard kombucha ranges from 3 to 11% by volume (ABV). According to IWSR consumer research, 40% of no/low consumers in the UK are 'Substitutes,' with LDA Gen Z and millennials (46% and 41%, respectively) more likely to substitute than Boomers (36%). LDA Gen Z and millennials in the UK are also more likely to be 'Blenders,' switching between no/low and full strength on the same occasion (20% and 23%, respectively). A similar pattern can be observed in other markets, such as the U.S. Consumers are also making better choices in a variety of opulent food and beverage categories without sacrificing taste or social experiences. As a result, no and low-alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity among consumers, which is expected to drive demand for the hard kombucha market and will further help to boost the hard kombucha market size.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/550792ce258329ddedd274a549ab57ea The fermentation of sugared tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast results in hard kombucha. In addition, the kombucha is infused with herbs, spices, and fruit additives to enhance its flavor. Kombucha contains live bacteria and yeast, which promotes a healthy digestive system. Furthermore, kombucha has health benefits such as lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, a lower cancer rate, and improved liver, gastrointestinal tract, and immune system. Kombucha contains polyphenols, and the fermentation process used to make hard kombucha increases the polyphenol content even more. The presence of polyphenols acts as an antioxidant, reducing inflammation, which is the root cause of many diseases. Additionally, hard kombucha contains vitamin B, organic acids such as glucuronic, acetic, and D-Saccharic acids, as well as some essential minerals. The organic acids in hard kombucha have antimicrobial properties that limit the growth of bacteria. Organic acids also assist the liver in getting rid of unwanted compounds that must be processed by promoting detoxification. Thus, the health benefits associated with hard kombucha consumption are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.According to the hard kombucha market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into plain and flavored. On the basis of category, the market is classified into conventional and organic. According to distribution channel, the market is classified into food service and food retail. Food retail sub-segment is divided into store-based and non-store-based. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11350 North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global hard kombucha market share. It is expected to maintain its dominant revenue share in 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 45.13% during the forecast period. The study also looks at regions such as Europe and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global hard kombucha industry analyzed in the research include Boochcraft, JuneShine, Inc., Jiant, Kombrewcha, KYLA Hard Kombucha, Unity Vibration Kombucha, Dr Hops Kombucha Beer, LLC., Flying Embers, GTs Living Foods LLC., Tailored Beverage Company, Buddha's Brew, Inc., New Holland Brewing Company, LLC, Wild Tonic, Ummi kombucha, and Odell Brewing.Trending Reports:Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alcoholic-beverages-market Stevia Beverages Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/stevia-beverages-market-A47373 Sports Drink Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-drink-market-A06554

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