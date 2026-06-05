Influential Women Spotlight: Christa Lannom, communications leader driving growth through digital innovation.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Communications Manager at Radiant Digital Combines Brand Strategy, Audience Engagement, and Data-Driven Communications to Help Organizations Build Meaningful Connections and Measurable ImpactChrista Lannom, MASC, has established herself as a respected communications and digital marketing professional whose work centers on helping organizations communicate with clarity, purpose, and measurable impact. As Marketing Communications Manager at Radiant Digital, she leads the communications strategy across multiple platforms and oversees initiatives in brand management, social media, digital engagement, and content development. Through a career spanning public relations, digital media, organizational communications, and marketing strategy, she has developed a reputation for aligning mission-driven messaging with business objectives that foster engagement, growth, and long-term success.Her professional approach reflects a unique combination of strategic planning, audience understanding, and data-informed decision-making. By blending creativity with analytics, Christa helps organizations strengthen their visibility, deepen audience relationships, and communicate their value in increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving digital environments.Christa’s interest in communications began at an early age while participating in competitive speech in Minnesota. The experience introduced her to the power of effective communication and sparked a lasting appreciation for thoughtful dialogue, public speaking, and audience engagement. Through impromptu speaking competitions, she learned the importance of preparation, adaptability, and the ability to connect with people through clear and meaningful messaging.After relocating to Tennessee, she took a broadcasting class during her senior year of high school that expanded her understanding of the communications field. Exposure to video production, media storytelling, and content creation demonstrated the many ways communication could influence, educate, and inspire audiences. While Christa initially pursued broadcasting studies in college, she soon realized her interests extended beyond traditional media and into the broader communications landscape.As she explored different career paths, public relations and marketing emerged as natural fits. The research, strategy, relationship-building, and human-centered nature of the profession aligned closely with her desire to create meaningful impact through communication. This realization shaped the direction of her academic and professional journey, leading her toward a career focused on helping organizations connect more effectively with the audiences they serve.Throughout her career, particularly while working with organizations in rural communities, Christa developed a broad and versatile skill set that spans nearly every aspect of communications and marketing. Her responsibilities have included strategic planning, campaign development, content creation, audience engagement, sales conversion, performance measurement, and analytics. Working in environments that often required communications professionals to manage multiple functions enabled her to gain a comprehensive understanding of how messaging, marketing, and organizational goals intersect.This diverse experience has given Christa the ability to view communications from both strategic and operational perspectives. She understands how to craft messaging that resonates while also measuring effectiveness and making data-driven adjustments that improve outcomes. Her work consistently demonstrates the importance of combining creativity with accountability to achieve meaningful results.Much of Christa’s success is rooted in the determination that shaped her life from an early age. Growing up amid significant challenges and instability, she recognized that she wanted a different future and became intentional about the choices she made to create it. Rather than allowing difficult circumstances to define her path, she focused on education, personal growth, and professional development as vehicles for building a more positive future.That commitment to creating opportunities through perseverance became a defining characteristic throughout her journey. By remaining focused on her goals and embracing personal responsibility, Christa steadily built a career that reflects both professional achievement and personal growth.An equally important influence has been her faith, which continues to serve as a guiding force in both her professional and personal life. Finding faith provided her with a renewed sense of purpose, confidence, and self-worth while reinforcing the belief that every person has value and the ability to make a positive difference in the lives of others. This perspective informs the way she approaches leadership, collaboration, and service, encouraging her to support others and help them recognize their own potential.Christa believes that success is rarely the result of a single factor. Instead, she views it as the product of perseverance, intentional decision-making, personal accountability, and a willingness to continue moving forward despite obstacles. Her experiences have reinforced the belief that meaningful growth remains possible for individuals who remain committed to building a better future and pursuing their goals with consistency and determination.As a leader in the communications and marketing industry, Christa is also passionate about helping the next generation of professionals navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly changing field. She believes that effective communication depends not only on the quality of a message but also on the methods used to deliver it. Understanding audience behavior, communication channels, and media consumption habits has become just as important as crafting compelling content.The communications landscape continues to evolve as technology reshapes how people access information and engage with brands. As a result, marketing professionals must continually adapt by learning new tools, platforms, and strategies that allow them to connect with audiences in meaningful and authentic ways. Christa views adaptability as one of the most valuable skills emerging professionals can develop as they build their careers.She also recognizes that personalization is becoming increasingly important across the marketing and communications industry. Audiences now expect messaging that feels relevant to their individual needs, interests, and experiences. This shift requires professionals to develop a deeper understanding of audience segmentation, data analysis, and engagement strategies while maintaining authenticity and trust.Among the most significant challenges facing the industry today, Christa identifies the technology gap that exists in many rural communities and organizations. While technological innovation continues to accelerate, not every organization has equal access to the resources, infrastructure, or expertise needed to fully leverage emerging digital tools. This disparity can create obstacles for audience engagement, organizational visibility, and long-term growth.At the same time, Christa views these challenges as opportunities. Advances in technology, including artificial intelligence and sophisticated digital marketing platforms, provide organizations with powerful tools for improving communication, streamlining processes, and gaining valuable audience insights. Success, however, depends on implementing these technologies thoughtfully and responsibly in ways that enhance communication rather than complicate it.Another significant trend shaping the future of the industry is the growing demand for highly individualized marketing. As audiences increasingly expect personalized experiences, organizations must become more strategic in how they collect insights, analyze behavior, and tailor communications. The professionals who will be best positioned for success are those who can balance technological innovation with strategic thinking, authentic storytelling, and genuine audience connection.Underlying Christa’s professional achievements are the core values that guide her work and personal life: faith, service to others, and a commitment to lifelong learning. These principles influence how she approaches leadership, collaboration, and community engagement while reinforcing her belief in continuous growth and improvement.In a field defined by constant change, Christa remains dedicated to expanding her knowledge, exploring new ideas, and embracing emerging technologies and perspectives. Her commitment to learning allows her to remain adaptable while continuing to deliver value to the organizations and communities she serves.Ultimately, Christa’s goal is to leave every organization, relationship, and community better than she found it. Through strategic communications, thoughtful leadership, and a steadfast commitment to service, she continues to help organizations communicate more effectively, strengthen audience relationships, and create meaningful impact that extends far beyond individual campaigns or marketing initiatives.Learn More about Christa Lannom:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Christa-Lannom Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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