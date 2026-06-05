Lawn and Garden Consumables Market | Evaluation of Regional Demand And Challenges By 2030 | AMR

Lawn and Garden Consumables Markets CAGR

The global lawn and garden consumables market is projected to reach USD 26.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The lawn and garden consumables market report provides both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the industry from 2021 to 2030, aimed at helping stakeholders gain a clear understanding of the current landscape. It includes an analysis of the market at both regional and global levels. All data related to the sector is derived from highly reliable references and deeply verified and reviewed by industry experts.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12231 The study incorporates a PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces model to examine the competitive landscape of the industry. It also identifies prime investment pockets for investors to capitalize on within the sector. These analyses are evaluated on the basis of their CAGR and market share. The report highlights major players, along with their financial growth and relative market share globally.Market dynamicsA report published by Allied Market Research states that the lawn and garden consumables market is expected to garner $26.3 billion with an impressive CAGR of 4.6% by 2030. The industry is witnessing growth due to surge in shift toward organic farming, increase in residential and commercial projects, and a transition toward landscaping. However, sustainability issues of non-biodegradable fertilizers and strict norms on the usage of pesticides and insecticides can hamper the industry’s expansion to some extent. Nevertheless, a rise in shift toward urban parks and green spaces is anticipated to open new avenues of growth for the sector in the upcoming years.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12231 Trend analysisTrend analysis in the report helps businesses detect market scenarios by tracking changes in consumer preferences and behaviors. This insight drives the creation of new products or services designed to meet evolving demands. It further offers insights into performance metrics, allowing businesses to assess their success relative to industry standards or competitors, thereby highlighting areas for improvement.The lawn and garden consumables market is expected to experience consistent growth due to a rise in consumer interest in landscaping, growth in sustainability trends, and improved accessibility through e-commerce platforms. Consumer preference for eco-friendly and organic products is on the rise, which is reflecting broader environmental concerns and growing interest in sustainable living practices.On the other hand, the increase in demand for biodegradable packaging and advancement of convenient, water-saving technologies are driving a positive outlook for the lawn and garden consumables market. This growth is further enhanced by the incorporation of app-based smart irrigation systems into gardening tools. In addition, rising popularity of vertical gardening, due to limited land space in urban areas, is boosting market expansion. Moreover, growth in interest in edible gardening among health-conscious consumers and shift towards pollinator-friendly plants are contributing to the market's continued growth.Top players covered in the reportAgrium Inc (Nutrien)Central Garden & PetBASF SESpectrum Brands Holdings, IncBayer AGJ.R. Simplot CompanyScotts Miracle GroSakata Seed CorporationDLF Seeds A/SThe Andersons, Inc.In summary, the AMR report on lawn and garden consumables provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors shaping the industry. With precise, actionable data and valuable insights, the study helps companies adapt their strategies to align with evolving market trends.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lawn-and-garden-consumables-market-A11866

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