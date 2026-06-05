Maintenance Repair And Operations Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

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The Business Research Company's Maintenance Repair And Operations Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The maintenance repair and operations (MRO) sector plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of industries by supporting essential equipment and processes. As infrastructure and manufacturing continue to evolve, the demand for efficient MRO solutions is rising steadily. This overview explores the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping the global MRO market landscape.

Current and Projected Market Value of the Maintenance Repair and Operations Market

The MRO market has experienced consistent growth over recent years, with its size projected to increase from $711.44 billion in 2025 to $736.17 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. This upward trend has been driven by the expansion of industrial infrastructure, a growing need for reliable equipment maintenance, broadening manufacturing activities, heightened awareness about the costs associated with downtime, and the development of structured MRO supply chains. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $864.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%. Key factors fueling this expansion include a shift towards predictive maintenance strategies, the rise of industrial automation, escalating demand for cost-effective maintenance solutions, diversification of MRO needs across multiple industries, and a stronger focus on enhancing operational efficiency. Among the prevailing trends, increased emphasis on plant reliability, wider adoption of structured maintenance initiatives, growth in outsourced MRO services, and a surge in preventive and predictive maintenance practices stand out.

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Understanding the Essence of Maintenance Repair and Operations

Maintenance, repair, and operations encompass the services related to the upkeep of equipment, tools, and materials that support regular business functions. Unlike goods or services directly involved in production, MRO activities aim to ensure continuous workflow and operational stability across various sectors. By minimizing downtime and boosting productivity, MRO contributes directly to enhanced profitability and efficient business performance.

Infrastructure Investments as a Key Growth Catalyst for the MRO Market

One of the primary drivers propelling the MRO market is the increased investment in infrastructure development worldwide. Infrastructure development involves the comprehensive process of planning, financing, constructing, and maintaining physical and organizational frameworks vital for societal and economic operations. MRO services are critical in maintaining infrastructure assets such as buildings, bridges, roads, and utilities, helping to extend their lifespan and avoid costly replacements through routine upkeep. For example, in July 2024, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported that in 2023, total investments in infrastructure reached £13.8 billion (approximately USD 17.3 billion) at constant prices, marking a 3.9% rise compared to 2022. This growing financial commitment to infrastructure projects significantly supports the expansion of the MRO industry.

View the full maintenance repair and operations market report:

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Geographical Leadership and Growth Patterns in the Maintenance Repair and Operations Market

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the global MRO market, establishing itself as a dominant region in this sector. However, the Asia-Pacific area is projected to lead in terms of growth rate throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed view of regional market dynamics and opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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