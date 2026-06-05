MAKE NEW JERSEY SAFE AGAIN: In Targeted Operation, ICE Arrests Child Predator and Fugitive Wanted for Aggravated Robbery

While sanctuary politicians spread smears about Delaney Hall, ICE is hard at work arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from New Jersey neighborhoods

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested several high-priority criminal illegal aliens in a targeted operation yesterday in New Jersey.

On June 3, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest two criminal illegal aliens with criminal histories that include sexual exploitation of a minor, invasion of privacy, and robbery.

Those arrested in yesterday’s operation are:

Joan Sebastian Acosta-Gacha, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, whose criminal history includes convictions for sexual exploitation of a minor, invasion of privacy, and stolen vehicle.

Jorge Luis Verastegui-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, with an international warrant for aggravated robbery in his home country. He came into the country illegally in Arizona in 2022 and was RELEASED by the Biden Administration. This is an example of what the mainstream media would falsely describe as a “non-criminal” because he lacks a rap sheet in the United States.

“Despite smears from sanctuary politicians and anti-ICE agitators, ICE is not slowing down its efforts to arrest and remove the worst of the worst from our country,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Yesterday in New Jersey, ICE arrested several illegal aliens during a targeted operation, including a child predator and an illegal alien wanted in his home country for aggravated robbery. Sanctuary politicians should be thanking the brave men and women of ICE, and cooperating with them to get CRIMINALS out of their communities. We will not let rioters or sanctuary politicians slow down ICE from getting murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and other violent criminals out of our country.”

The arrests come as sanctuary politicians have spread numerous falsehoods about the ICE facility Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey. DHS has debunked these false claims and continues to remove the worst of the worst from our country, including in New Jersey.

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