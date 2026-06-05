WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Attempted Murderers, Pedophiles, Sexual Predators, Burglars, and Alien Smugglers

Americans can see the some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested from their neighborhoods at WOW.DHS.Gov

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more public safety threats across American communities, including those convicted of horrific crimes such as attempted murder, sex assault of a child, sexual assault, burglary, and alien smuggling.

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested attempted murderers, pedophiles, sexual assailants, burglars, and alien smugglers,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Instead of thanking our brave ICE law enforcement officers, sanctuary politicians smear our officers by calling them Nazis, secret police, and spreading garbage about our ICE facilities. These sanctuary politicians must stop demonizing the men and women of ICE law enforcement and start cooperating with us to remove dangerous criminals from our communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

David Rojas-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted murder in White Plains, New York.

Feliciano Lopez-Olivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sex assault of a child and assault with a deadly weapon in Denver, Colorado.

Cruz Talamantes-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Anner Rodriguez-Mercedez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for burglary, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger in Ontario, California.

Jose Escamilla-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for alien smuggling in United States District Court of New Jersey.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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