Health And Wellness Market CAGR to be at 8.7% from 2026 to 2030 | $10367.9 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Health And Wellness Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The health and wellness sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by increasing global awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. As people become more conscious of their physical and mental well-being, this market continues to expand rapidly, presenting promising opportunities for the future. Let’s explore the current market size, critical growth drivers, regional outlook, and other important facets shaping this industry.

Projected Health and Wellness Market Size in 2026

The health and wellness market has demonstrated strong expansion, with its size expected to increase from $6828.35 billion in 2025 to $7429.03 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This impressive growth during the past years can be credited to rising health awareness, a stronger focus on physical fitness, the broadening nutrition and supplement sectors, the emergence of lifestyle wellness culture, and ongoing advancements within wellness-related industries.

Download a free sample of the health and wellness market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10280&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Future Growth Outlook for the Health and Wellness Market

Looking ahead, the health and wellness market is anticipated to maintain robust growth, reaching a value of $10,367.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The expected expansion is largely fueled by increasing demand for preventive healthcare solutions, higher investments in wellness technologies, greater attention to mental and emotional well-being, the growth of digital wellness services, and an increasing emphasis on healthy living habits. Key trends driving this growth include a growing focus on holistic well-being, wider adoption of preventive health practices, rising consumer interest in fitness and nutrition products, the expansion of personalized wellness offerings, and heightened awareness of self-care and healthy lifestyles.

Understanding Health and Wellness as a Concept

Health and wellness encompass overall physical, mental, and social well-being, emphasizing the importance of sustaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle. This concept involves making conscious choices that support the body, mind, and spirit. Fundamental areas of health and wellness include nutrition, regular exercise, quality sleep, stress management, mental health care, and nurturing social connections.

View the full health and wellness market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/health-and-wellness-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Chronic Diseases as a Major Growth Factor in the Health and Wellness Market

One of the key factors propelling the health and wellness market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. These conditions, which typically last for three months or longer and tend to worsen over time, are mostly manageable but not curable, with older adults being the most affected group. Engaging in regular physical activity and wellness routines plays a vital role in enhancing overall health, improving fitness levels, and reducing the risks associated with chronic illnesses. For example, in May 2023, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that over 1 in 7 US adults—about 35.5 million people or 14%—are estimated to live with chronic kidney disease (CKD), and one-third of those with severe CKD remain unaware of their condition. This widespread occurrence of chronic diseases is a significant driver behind the growth of the health and wellness market.

North America’s Leading Role in the Health and Wellness Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global health and wellness market and is expected to continue as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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