ChangeNOW Named Best Digital Assets Fintech at BeInCrypto 2026 Awards

Group photo of the BeInCrypto Institutional 100 Award nominees Reed Bouchelle (VP Head of Product at Visa) and Elena Dali Bey (Senior Business Development Manager ChangeNOW) at BeInCrypto’s Institutional 100 Awards

ChangeNOW takes home Best Digital Assets Fintech at BeInCrypto’s Institutional 100 Awards, selected by an independent council of digital finance professionals

We're honoured to be recognised by BeInCrypto and see this award as both a celebration of what we've achieved and a motivation to keep raising the standard for the industry” — Elena Dali Bey, Senior Business Development Manager at ChangeNOW

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChangeNOW , a cryptocurrency management platform that serves retail clients and provides a robust business suite, has been awarded Best Digital Assets Fintech at the BeInCrypto x Proof of Talk Institutional 100 Awards . In front of participants from the institutional finance and digital asset industries, 24 category winners were declared at the ceremony, which took place at the Louvre Palace in Paris.The result caps a nomination process that ran from April through June, during which candidates across six industry segments were assessed using on-chain data, public disclosures, and a blind scoring round conducted by an independent Expert Council.BeInCrypto has positioned the programme as a counterpoint to awards driven primarily by commercial relationships, a distinction it makes explicit in the published methodology.The Award and What It MeasuresThe BeInCrypto Institutional 100, now in its second year, is co-produced with Proof of Talk, a conference that draws institutional capital and senior executives from across the digital asset sector. The programme's six pillars cover most of the meaningful activity in the space: regulation and governance, capital markets infrastructure, retail-to-crypto products, digital asset services, tokenization and on-chain finance, and enterprise blockchain.ChangeNOW took part in the Retail to Crypto Bridge category alongside digital asset neobanks, multi-asset brokers, and on/off-ramp providers. It’s a space that brings together companies helping users move between traditional finance and the digital asset world, making it one of the most active and competitive areas in the awards.BeInCrypto's readership sits between seven and eleven million monthly across 26 languages. Its verified B2B audience of more than 20,000 professionals is weighted toward exchanges, venture capital, payments infrastructure, and compliance functions, the part of the industry that tends to influence product and investment decisions rather than just consume them.ChangeNOW: What the Platform DoesFounded in 2017, ChangeNOW was a non-custodial crypto exchange focused on making digital asset swaps simple and accessible. Today, ChangeNOW has created a more comprehensive infrastructure layer for the cryptocurrency sector in addition to its primary exchange offering. This comprises a business API that enables wallets, fintech platforms, and financial services to incorporate exchange functionality directly into their products, NOWPayments for processing cryptocurrency payments, NOWNodes for blockchain access, and NOW Custody for storing digital assets.A single strategy is reflected in the larger system, which unifies many aspects of the digital asset area into a single, cohesive experience. ChangeNOW serves as a link between disjointed cryptocurrency services and a more cohesive financial stack for companies developing payment flows, infrastructure, or custody solutions, as well as for individual users trading assets.Why the Recognition Is SignificantNot every industry award has the same significance. Transparency is what gives this recognition significance. In order to guarantee that winners are assessed on merit rather than popularity or business connections, the BeInCrypto Institutional 100 employs an independent judging committee and a publicly accessible methodology.For ChangeNOW, winning Best Digital Assets Fintech is especially significant because of the category itself. The Retail to Crypto Bridge segment brings together some of the most widely used platforms in the industry, serving millions of clients as they move between traditional finance and digital assets. It's a space defined by intense competition and high client expectations.Being recognised by a panel of industry professionals and decision-makers is a strong endorsement of the platform's performance, reliability, and long-term vision. More than an award, it reflects the trust ChangeNOW has built within the broader digital asset ecosystem.Plans Following the AwardChangeNOW is committed to enhancing the platform's capabilities in the months following this recognition. Expanding asset coverage is a top focus, particularly for networks and tokens that are currently challenging to obtain via large centralized exchanges, and the rapidly growing market of Real-World Assets (RWAs). Making more of the cryptocurrency infrastructure accessible in one location is still the objective.In response to increasing demand from fintech partners and infrastructure providers, the API is being further extended on the business side to accommodate a broader range of integration demands. The Fast-Track Program is a B2B solution developed by ChangeNOW that allows partners to monetize traffic through integrated crypto exchange flows. It enables direct integration of exchange functionality and conversion of user interaction into income for wallets, financial platforms, and popular digital companies. The framework also provides comprehensive marketing support, allowing partners to reach more than ten million users, get collaborative posts on ChangeNOW social media, and participate in Tier-1 conferences with more than fifteen thousand attendees.About ChangeNOWChangeNOW is a non-custodial crypto management platform founded in 2017. It enables fast, simple swaps across more than 1500 digital assets, designed to remove friction from the exchange process. Today, it serves over eight million clients worldwide. Beyond its retail exchange, ChangeNOW has a strong B2B ecosystem built for companies working with digital assets. This includes NOWPayments for crypto payment processing, NOWNodes for blockchain infrastructure access, NOW Custody for digital asset storage solutions, and a business API that allows wallets, fintech platforms, and exchanges to embed swap functionality directly into their products. Together, these tools support businesses in building and scaling crypto-enabled services without having to develop underlying infrastructure from scratch.

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