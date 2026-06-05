Maverick Power Appoints James Washburn as Chief Commercial Officer

James Washburn has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Maverick Power, where he will lead the company's commercial organization across sales, marketing, business development, and field services.

20-year electrical infrastructure veteran James Washburn joins Maverick Power as CCO to drive go-to-market strategy and customer growth.

James is a proven leader who understands what it takes to build organizations and create value for customers.” — Tom Currier, President and CEO of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power a leading provider of integrated power distribution and critical infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of James Washburn as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), strengthening the company's executive leadership team as it continues to expand its integrated power solutions platform and support some of North America's largest data center, industrial, utility, and critical infrastructure projects.In his new role, Washburn will lead Maverick Power's commercial organization, including sales, marketing, business development, and field services. He will be responsible for advancing the company's go-to-market strategy, strengthening customer relationships, expanding market presence, and supporting growth across data center, industrial, utility, healthcare, and other mission-critical infrastructure markets.His appointment strengthens Maverick's strategy of delivering fully integrated power infrastructure solutions, from medium-voltage and low-voltage equipment to modular power systems, integrated modular solutions, and field services, through a single customer-focused platform.Washburn brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the electrical infrastructure industry, with expertise spanning commercial strategy, product management, operations, and business development. Prior to joining Maverick Power, he served as Vice President and Segment Head of Circuit Protection & Controls for Siemens Smart Infrastructure , where he led a business exceeding $1 billion in annual revenue and supported customers across data center, industrial, OEM, and power distribution markets.Throughout his career, Washburn has developed customer-focused growth strategies, launched new products, and built high-performing teams. His leadership experience spans factory operations, product management, strategy, and commercial leadership roles throughout the United States and Mexico.He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from Georgia State University."James is a proven leader who understands what it takes to build organizations and create value for customers," said Tom Currier, President and CEO of Maverick Power. "His experience leading large businesses and developing customer-focused strategies makes him a strong addition to our executive team. As we continue expanding our capabilities and serving customers across critical infrastructure markets, James will play an important role in strengthening customer relationships, growing our market presence, and supporting our long-term strategy.""I am excited to join Maverick Power and support the growth of our critical power customer base," said Washburn. "The rapid advancement of electrification, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence continues to increase demand for power infrastructure. Maverick has built a strong reputation for execution and innovation, and I look forward to working with the team to support our customers and help meet the growing needs of critical infrastructure markets."About Maverick PowerMaverick Power is a leading designer and manufacturer of integrated power distribution and critical infrastructure solutions serving data center, industrial, utility, healthcare, and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, switchboards, power distribution units (PDUs), automatic transfer switches (ATS), integrated modular solutions, e-Houses, skids, and field services. With a focus on innovation, speed, and execution, Maverick Power helps customers deploy critical power infrastructure across North America.For more information, visit www.maverickpwr.com

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