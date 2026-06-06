Mohali Gynaecologist Dr. Tejinder Kaur Featured for 15 Years of Impact in Women's Healthcare and Community Education

MOHALI (SAS NAGAR), PUNJAB, INDIA, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognition for Excellence in Women's HealthcareMohali, Punjab: Dr. Tejinder Kaur , Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Mohali, has been featured in Mumbai Uncensored's "Success Stories of India's Top 10 Doctors: Honouring Impact & Innovation" for 2026. The recognition celebrates healthcare professionals whose work has made a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and communities.With more than 15 years of experience in women's healthcare, Dr. Kaur has built a practice centred on compassionate care, clinical excellence, and patient education. Her work spans fertility care, reproductive medicine, high-risk obstetrics, minimally invasive surgery, and comprehensive gynaecological services.A Journey That Began Far From the TricityLong before establishing herself as a respected women's health specialist in the Chandigarh-Mohali region, Dr. Kaur spent her formative years in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. She later pursued her medical education at Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur, before completing her DNB training at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, and a Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine.Her career has been shaped by a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to provide women with access to specialised, evidence-based care at every stage of life.Championing Natural Birth and High-Risk Pregnancy CareAmong Dr. Kaur's key areas of interest is obstetric care, particularly the management of high-risk pregnancies. She has extensive experience handling complex cases while advocating for safe and informed childbirth choices.She is also known for encouraging natural birthing practices whenever appropriate and has considerable experience in managing painless epidural-assisted vaginal deliveries. Her approach focuses on helping women feel confident, informed, and supported throughout pregnancy and childbirth.Beyond the Clinic: Educating the Next GenerationA defining aspect of Dr. Kaur's work has been her contribution to health education. Over the years, she has been invited to schools and colleges across the Tricity region to speak about adolescent health, reproductive health, and the importance of building healthy habits from an early age.Her efforts to promote awareness among young women earned her the Gaurav Award from the Women Power Society in 2018, recognising her contribution to adolescent health education.Special Interests in Women's HealthIn addition to fertility and reproductive medicine, Dr. Kaur has a keen professional interest in conditions that affect women's long-term wellbeing, including PCOS, endometriosis, and peri-menopausal health. Her practice combines advanced medical treatment with patient education, ensuring women have the information they need to make informed healthcare decisions.A Life Beyond MedicineOutside her professional responsibilities, Dr. Kaur is a fitness enthusiast, traveller, and Bhangra lover. She believes maintaining physical and mental wellbeing is essential not only for healthcare professionals but for everyone striving to lead a balanced and healthy life.Looking AheadBeing recognised by Mumbai Uncensored reflects Dr. Kaur's continued dedication to advancing women's healthcare through clinical expertise, patient advocacy, and community engagement. As she continues her work in Mohali, her focus remains unchanged: supporting women with knowledge, confidence, and quality healthcare throughout every stage of life.About Dr. Tejinder KaurDr. Tejinder Kaur is a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Mohali. She holds an MBBS, DNB (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), MNAMS, a Diploma in Hospital Administration, and a Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine. She is a member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (MNAMS), Indian Fertility Society (IFS), Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), and the Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopists (IAGE).To know more or schedule an appointment, visit drtejinderkaur.in

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