Government Approves Procurement of Cell Broadcast Public Warning System

The Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD, has received Government approval to proceed with the procurement of a new national Cell Broadcast Public Warning System. This system will allow emergency alerts to be sent directly to mobile phones in affected areas during major incidents, ensuring the public can receive timely, reliable information when it is most needed. The initiative reflects the growing need for rapid, effective communication during severe weather events and other emergencies.

The new system will use cell broadcast technology, which enables alerts to be delivered instantly to all compatible mobile devices within a defined geographic area, without being affected by network congestion. Once procured and implemented by the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, operational responsibility for the system will transfer to the Office of Emergency Planning within the Department of Defence, aligning it with national emergency management structures.

The project will move to procurement in 2026, with implementation expected in 2027. Capital costs will be met from the Department’s National Development Plan allocation, with operational costs to be considered through the annual Estimates process. The system will complement existing communication channels such as broadcast media and social media, ensuring that emergency information reaches the widest possible audience.

ENDS