VOKON Launches 6-Zone Matrix Hybrid Power Amplifier Solution for Smarter Commercial Audio Management

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-changing commercial environments, clear communication and flexible audio management have become essential for businesses such as cafés, supermarkets, retail stores, hotels, schools, and public facilities. To meet these growing demands, VOKON proudly introduces its advanced 6-Zone Matrix Hybrid Power Amplifier with Remote Paging Microphone — an intelligent commercial audio solution designed for professional multi-zone sound distribution and paging applications.The VOKON 6-Zone Matrix Hybrid Power Amplifier combines powerful amplification, flexible matrix routing, and intelligent zone management into one reliable system. Paired with the 6-Zone Remote Paging Microphone, users can easily perform independent zone paging or all-zone announcements with crystal-clear voice transmission and convenient operation.Designed for modern commercial spaces, the system supports background music broadcasting, emergency paging, promotional announcements, and daily communication management across multiple areas simultaneously. Whether used in a busy supermarket, stylish coffee shop, shopping mall, hotel lobby, school campus, or office building, the VOKON solution ensures stable performance, easy installation, and excellent audio clarity.Key Features6-Zone Independent Audio ControlFlexible Matrix Audio RoutingRemote Paging Microphone with Priority FunctionClear Voice Announcements & Background MusicRJ45 Long-Distance ConnectionStable Hybrid Amplifier TechnologyEasy System Expansion & InstallationIdeal for Commercial and Public ApplicationsPerfect Applications☕ Cafés & Restaurants🛒 Supermarkets & Retail Stores🏨 Hotels & Hospitality🏫 Schools & Campuses🏢 Offices & Public Buildings🏭 Factories & Industrial FacilitiesWith professional audio engineering experience and innovative product design, VOKON continues to deliver reliable and intelligent AV solutions for global customers. The new 6-Zone Audio Solution helps businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and create smarter commercial environments.Learn more about VOKON commercial audio solutions and watch the product video on our official website:Product Video:

6-Zone Matrix Hybrid Power Amplifier

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