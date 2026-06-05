Green Technology Market to Reach $84.5 Billion by 2030 with 22.3% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Green Technology Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The green technology sector has been rapidly evolving, reflecting a growing global commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. As awareness about ecological challenges rises, investments and innovations in this field are gaining significant momentum. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and the trends shaping the future of green technology.

Projected Market Growth and Size of the Green Technology Market

The green technology market has experienced remarkable expansion in recent years. It is set to increase from $29.87 billion in 2025 to $37.8 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. This impressive surge during the historical period has been driven by early awareness around sustainability, a boost in renewable energy projects, growing concerns over pollution, initial corporate moves toward environmental responsibility, and government-supported green programs.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its rapid growth, reaching $84.59 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 22.3%. This future expansion is fueled by heightened investment in clean technologies, tightening environmental regulations, rising demand for energy-efficient solutions, growth in smart and sustainable infrastructure, and an increasing global commitment to carbon neutrality. Key trends expected to influence the market during this forecast period include the broader adoption of IoT and cloud-based green monitoring systems, the use of AI to optimize energy consumption, the integration of smart infrastructure aimed at improving environmental efficiency, greater use of advanced manufacturing methods for sustainable products, and a growing emphasis on secure digital ecosystems that support green initiatives.

Understanding Green Technology as a Concept

Green technology, often called sustainable or clean technology, involves developing and applying products, processes, and systems designed to tackle environmental problems and reduce harmful impacts on the planet. This technology covers a wide range of solutions that aim to lower energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energy, decrease pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, conserve natural resources, and promote overall ecological sustainability.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-technology-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Primary Factors Fueling the Expansion of the Green Technology Market

One of the main forces driving growth in the green technology sector is the rising trend of sustainable investing. Also known as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing, this approach seeks to generate financial returns while factoring in environmental and social concerns along with good governance. As awareness of such issues grows, a wider range of investments is being directed toward supporting sustainable development. Sustainable investing promotes green technology by channeling funds into companies that create and implement environmentally friendly solutions, addressing critical global challenges while aiming for profitability and a sustainable future.

For example, in February 2024, Morgan Stanley reported that assets under management (AUM) in sustainable funds reached $3.4 trillion by the end of 2023. This figure represents 7.2% of the total global AUM and shows a 15% growth from $2.24 trillion in 2022. This substantial increase highlights how the shift toward sustainable investments is encouraging the expansion of the green technology market.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Patterns for Green Technology

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for green technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of the fastest growth over the coming years. The green technology market report covers multiple key regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on the global market landscape.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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