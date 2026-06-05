Food Waste Management Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At 5.3% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Food Waste Management Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The food waste management sector has been gaining significant traction as concerns about environmental sustainability and resource efficiency continue to rise. With increasing amounts of food waste and evolving policies aimed at reducing its impact, this market is set for substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s delve into the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and key trends shaping the food waste management landscape.

Steady Growth Trajectory of the Food Waste Management Market

The food waste management market has seen robust expansion in recent years, with its value projected to increase from $78.2 billion in 2025 to $82.21 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This upward trend during the historical period has been largely fueled by rising food wastage levels, increasing pressure on landfill sites, early awareness campaigns led by governments, enhanced waste collection infrastructure, and growing concerns about environmental protection.

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Forecasts Show Continued Expansion Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $101.21 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3%. This future growth is driven by the adoption of stricter sustainability regulations, a surge in circular economy initiatives, advancements in waste conversion technologies, deeper industrial engagement in waste processing, and a heightened focus on improving resource efficiency. Emerging patterns in the market include intensified efforts to minimize food waste, greater emphasis on transforming waste into valuable products, more widespread use of organized food disposal systems, expanded recycling and reprocessing activities, and reinforced commitments to sustainability worldwide.

Understanding Food Waste Management and Its Importance

Food waste management involves the organized and responsible handling of discarded food to minimize environmental harm, support sustainable practices, and optimize resource use throughout the food supply chain. A key aspect of this approach is implementing preventive measures to reduce food waste at its source, before it enters the waste stream.

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Rising Organic Municipal Waste as a Growth Catalyst

One of the primary factors propelling the food waste management market is the increasing volume of organic municipal waste. This type of waste includes biodegradable materials from living organisms found within municipal solid waste (MSW), such as food scraps, yard trimmings, and other compostable substances. Effective food waste management is crucial in dealing with organic municipal waste sustainably. For example, in February 2024, the United Nations Environment Programme reported that municipal solid waste generation reached 2.1 billion tonnes in 2023 and is projected to surge to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050. This substantial rise in organic waste underlines the expanding need for efficient food waste management solutions.

Government Support Boosting Market Growth

Financial backing from government programs is another important driver accelerating the growth of the food waste management market. Government funding typically involves monetary assistance provided at various levels—from federal to local authorities—to support projects, organizations, or initiatives that address waste disposal challenges. For instance, in September 2023, the United States Environmental Protection Agency launched the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant Program, aimed at improving the nation’s waste management systems and protecting water resources by reducing pollution. This initiative is funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $275 million specifically for solid waste infrastructure grants. Such government funding efforts are playing a critical role in expanding food waste management capabilities.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Surges Ahead

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the food waste management market, underscoring its advanced infrastructure and regulatory frameworks in waste handling. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and growing environmental awareness. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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