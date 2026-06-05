Event And Exhibition Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

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The Business Research Company's Event And Exhibition Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The event and exhibition industry has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, fueled by evolving business practices and increasing global connectivity. As this market continues to expand, understanding its size, growth drivers, and regional dynamics offers valuable insight into its future trajectory.

Event and Exhibition Market Size and Growth Outlook

The event and exhibition market has experienced robust growth, with its value rising from $50.32 billion in 2025 to an expected $53.27 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The expansion during this period is largely driven by a surge in corporate promotional activities, a strengthening culture of business networking, broader adoption of trade showcasing, as well as closer ties to tourism and hospitality sectors. The increasing commercialization of events also plays a significant role in boosting market size.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $66.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8%. Anticipated growth stems from heightened demand for immersive, experiential engagement, growing investments in branded events, and the rising importance placed on platforms for public interaction. Additionally, the expansion of global exhibition hosting capabilities and a focus on delivering high-value experiences for attendees are expected to contribute substantially. Key trends in the forecast period include a move toward large-scale, well-organized events, an emphasis on networking-driven business gatherings, increased brand visibility through live platforms, the rise of themed corporate and consumer engagement events, and wider adoption of structured exhibition planning services.

Understanding Events and Exhibitions as Market Offerings

Events and exhibitions serve as organized gatherings designed to connect people for purposes such as networking, product showcasing, or knowledge exchange. Events typically include formats like conferences and seminars, while exhibitions focus on displaying products or services to attract and engage specific audience segments.

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Factors Powering Growth in the Event and Exhibition Market

One of the main forces propelling the event and exhibition market is the increased investment in corporate conferences and events. Companies are allocating more resources to orchestrate gatherings that support networking, brand building, business development, and knowledge sharing. These corporate events prioritize direct client engagement and brand visibility, thereby creating higher demand for venues such as hotels, conference centers, and unique event spaces. This increase in demand in turn elevates revenue streams for these facilities.

For instance, a July 2024 report by Northstar Travel Media Ltd., a UK-based B2B marketing and information company, surveyed 185 organizations and found growing confidence within the sector. Booking lead times have extended from 11 to 16 weeks, average inquiry values stand at £27,853, and 85% of organizations invested in development activities with an average spend of £348,035 over the past year. Moreover, 78% of respondents now have a dedicated corporate event strategy, marking a 10% increase since October 2023. These findings highlight how rising investments in corporate conferences and events are key drivers behind market expansion.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Patterns

In 2025, Europe held the largest share in the event and exhibition market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes a comprehensive view of regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and development opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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