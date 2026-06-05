Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market Revenue To Cross $4.3 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

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The Business Research Company's Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The enterprise knowledge graph market has experienced remarkable growth recently, reflecting the increasing importance of structured data management in organizations. As businesses handle more complex and voluminous data, the demand for solutions that connect and make sense of this information continues to rise. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and trends shaping this sector.

Steady Expansion of the Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market Size

The enterprise knowledge graph market is set to expand significantly, increasing from $1.48 billion in 2025 to $1.84 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The earlier surge in market size has been driven by factors such as the rapid growth of enterprise data volumes, the rising complexity of data silos, early adoption of graph database technologies, growing demand for advanced search functionalities, and the widespread deployment of enterprise analytics platforms.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20776&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Future Growth Prospects for the Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow even more rapidly, reaching $4.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.1%. This promising outlook is fueled by the increasing integration of knowledge graphs with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems, a growing need for real-time decision intelligence, expansion in data-driven automation, and the broader adoption of contextual search tools. Additional trends expected to influence this growth include the use of semantic data integration platforms, enhanced AI applications powered by knowledge graphs, enterprise-wide data connectivity, NLP-based knowledge discovery, and a stronger emphasis on context-aware analytics.

Understanding the Enterprise Knowledge Graph Concept

An enterprise knowledge graph offers a structured way to represent an organization's data and knowledge by linking diverse data sources, concepts, entities, and their relationships within a graph model. This integration enables seamless access and utilization of information across the enterprise, supporting activities like search, analysis, decision-making, and AI-driven tasks. By connecting disparate data points, an enterprise knowledge graph enhances the overall intelligence and responsiveness of business operations.

View the full enterprise knowledge graph market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-knowledge-graph-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key Factors Propelling the Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market Growth

One major driver behind the market’s expansion is the growing adoption of cloud-based deployment models. Cloud deployment involves hosting software and resources on remote servers accessible via the internet, providing scalability, cost efficiency, and flexible access. Enterprise knowledge graphs play a critical role in cloud environments by enabling the integration, management, and retrieval of structured and unstructured data across distributed systems. This boosts data accessibility, interoperability, and decision-making capabilities in the cloud. For example, in April 2025, the American Bar Association reported that nearly 75% of U.S. attorneys used cloud computing for professional tasks—up from 69% in 2023—illustrating the rising trend toward cloud adoption that supports knowledge graph growth.

Regional Leadership and Fastest Growing Areas in the Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the enterprise knowledge graph market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of global market dynamics.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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