Leading the Future of HVAC and Industrial Air Filtration.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haimen, Jiangsu, June 5, 2026 — The global demand for high-performance air filtration solutions continues to surge, driven by stricter indoor air quality regulations, expanding cleanroom applications, and the need for energy-efficient HVAC systems. Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key players in this landscape, offering a combination of advanced engineering, cost-effective production, and comprehensive certification compliance. This article profiles three reputable air filter manufacturers in China in 2026, highlighting their distinct strengths and contributions to industrial and HVAC filtration technology.The Rising Role of Chinese Air Filter ManufacturingChina's air filter manufacturing sector has evolved significantly over the past two decades, transitioning from component assembly to full-spectrum design and production capabilities. Modern facilities now integrate ISO-certified quality management systems, advanced media testing laboratories, and specialized R&D teams capable of developing filters for demanding applications — from aerospace cabin ventilation to pharmaceutical cleanrooms and residential air purifiers. The ability to offer customized dimensions, multi-standard compliance (ASHRAE 52.2, EN779, EN1822), and competitive lead times has positioned Chinese manufacturers as preferred partners for distributors, OEMs, and facility operators worldwide.Top 3 Air Filter Manufacturers: A Comparative Analysis1. Nantong Henka Environment Solutions Co., Ltd ( Henkaes ) – The Customization and Innovation LeaderFounded in 2004 and headquartered in Haimen City, Jiangsu Province — located just 120 kilometers from Shanghai — Nantong Henka Environment Solutions Co., Ltd (branded as Henkaes) has established itself as a professional air filter manufacturer specialized in providing customized filtration solutions for air purifiers, air cleaners, and ventilation systems. The company operates a 30,000 m² facility with an annual production capacity of 2,000,000 pieces, employing approximately 63 staff, including an 11-member engineering team. With exports accounting for 69% of its output, primarily to the EU and USA markets, Henkaes serves a global client base.Certifications and Quality Assurance: Henkaes holds ISO 14001:2015, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications covering the design and production of air filters, air purifiers, and fresh air machines. The company applies ASHRAE 52.2 standards for testing air filters and maintains dedicated testing facilities, including a 30 m³ test chamber for formaldehyde and VOC removal efficiency, a CADR test room for air purifiers, and a noise test lab.Product Portfolio: The company offers a comprehensive range of air filters spanning HVAC filtration, household air purifier filters, cleanroom filters, and specialized filters. Key products include:· Furnace Air Filter: Made of polypropylene (PP) with MERV 8, MERV 11, and MERV 13 grades, designed for commercial and public buildings such as airports, hotels, and restaurants.· Box Filter: Microfiberglass construction achieving MERV 15 and MERV 16, suitable for pharmaceutical plants, hospitals, and food and beverage production sites.· V-Bank Filter: H13 efficiency grade (EN 1822) for commercial building ventilation. Cleanroom Air Filter : U14/U15 efficiency grade for data centers and microelectronics.· True HEPA and HEPA Filters: For household air purifiers, achieving ≥99.97% efficiency on 0.3 μm particles.· Activated Carbon and VOC Filters: Using high-quality activated carbon with CTC grades from 70 to 100, plus special catalysts for targeted VOC removal.· B737/B757 Electronic Cabin Air Filter: Aerospace-grade microfiberglass filter with H13 efficiency for aircraft cabin ventilation.Engineering and Customization: With more than 20 years of experience collaborating with a US engineering team, Henkaes offers complete engineering design services — from specifications, drawings, and samples to rapid prototyping and solid modeling. The company specializes in OEM and ODM production, with a monthly capacity of 200,000 pieces, typical lead time of 30 days, and a minimum order quantity of 500 pieces. Pre-shipment 100% inspection is standard, and after-sales remote support is provided.Market Applications: Henkaes filters are deployed in diverse environments: residential air purifiers in the US and Netherlands capturing dust, fine particles, and pollen; pharmaceutical plants and food and beverage factories requiring customized dimensions; and aerospace applications for Boeing B737/B757 filter replacement in China. The company has maintained stable long-term partnerships with US clients, supplying 50,000 pieces annually for formaldehyde removal filters and 20,000 pieces for high-efficiency indoor air purifier filters.Contact Henkaes:Email: peter@airfilter-china.comPhone/WhatsApp: +86 138-1376-6750Address: No. 5169, Bin'gang Ave, Binjiang Subdistrict, Haimen District, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, China 226113Website: www.airfilterodm.com Blog: blog.airfilterodm.com2. Camfil China – The Global Filtration Systems SpecialistCamfil, a Swedish-headquartered global leader in air filtration, has maintained a strong manufacturing and R&D presence in China for decades. Camfil China operates multiple production facilities in Shanghai and the surrounding region, offering a wide range of HVAC and industrial air filters, including high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, gas-phase filters, and molecular filters. The company is known for its extensive application expertise in cleanrooms, hospitals, data centers, and commercial buildings. Camfil China emphasizes energy efficiency and lifecycle cost reduction through products like the Hi-Flo and CityCarb series. Its strength lies in standardized system solutions and global technical support networks, supported by ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications. For customers requiring turnkey filtration management and brand recognition, Camfil provides a reliable, performance-guaranteed offering.3. AAF China (American Air Filter) – The Proven Performance ProviderAAF International, founded in 1921 in the United States, has established a major manufacturing base in China, with facilities in Guangdong and Jiangsu. AAF China offers a broad portfolio of air filters for HVAC, cleanroom, and industrial applications, including panel filters, bag filters, rigid cell filters, and HEPA/ULPA filters. The company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications and is recognized for its rigorous testing standards and durable product design. AAF China's competitive advantage lies in its long history of filtration engineering and its ability to supply large-scale projects with consistent quality. For buyers seeking a well-known international brand with proven reliability in commercial and industrial settings, AAF offers a trusted choice.Comparative Strengths: Henkaes vs. Camfil vs. AAFWhile all three manufacturers deliver quality filtration products, each serves distinct market needs. Camfil and AAF are well-suited for buyers who prioritize global brand consistency, comprehensive system solutions, and large-scale project management. In contrast, Henkaes differentiates itself through deep customization capabilities, flexible OEM/ODM services, and a specialized focus on tailor-made air filters for specific applications — including aerospace, VOC removal, and custom-dimension commercial filters. Henkaes' 69% export ratio to the demanding EU/US markets reflects its ability to meet international quality standards while offering competitive pricing and responsive engineering support. For distributors and OEMs requiring specialized designs, rapid prototyping, and low minimum orders (500 pcs), Henkaes provides a compelling alternative to larger multinational suppliers.Industry Trends and the Future of Air FiltrationThe air filtration industry is moving toward higher efficiency standards, lower energy consumption, and smarter material selection. Compliance with evolving norms such as ASHRAE 52.2, EN 779, and EN 1822 is essential. The growing demand for cleanrooms in semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries, combined with increased awareness of indoor air quality in commercial buildings, drives the need for advanced HEPA and ULPA filters. Additionally, household air purifier markets in North America and Europe continue to demand high-performance carbon filters with high CTC grades for VOC and odor removal. Chinese manufacturers that invest in testing infrastructure, international certifications, and application-specific R&D — like Henkaes — are well-positioned to capture these opportunities."With more than 20 years of experience working with a US engineering team, we can design the product based on the specifications, drawings, samples, or even ideas from our customers, and provide professional air filtration solutions," said Peter Zhou, representative of Henkaes. "Our philosophy is to respond quickly and provide innovative solutions to meet the requirements of our customers in the relevant market."Conclusion: Selecting the Right Air Filter PartnerChoosing an air filter manufacturer requires evaluation of certifications, customization capabilities, production capacity, and after-sales support. The three companies highlighted — Henkaes, Camfil China, and AAF China — each offer distinct advantages. For organizations seeking a partner with extensive customization experience, a robust in-house test lab, and a proven track record in both residential and commercial filtration, Nantong Henka Environment Solutions Co., Ltd stands out as a reliable and innovative choice. Its commitment to quality, flexibility, and global market understanding makes it a valuable asset for buyers looking to build long-term supply relationships.

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