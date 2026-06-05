BPX Highlights Digital Twin Technology for Smarter Urban Infrastructure Management

Rapid urban growth is straining transport networks and public services, increasing the need for new infrastructure and smarter, more efficient city management.

Digital twin solutions give cities an overall view of how infrastructure operates at any point.” — Rupal Agarwal, co-founder of BPX

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The expansion of urban environments has been unprecedented in recent years. This has placed pressure on transportation networks and public services. This has also created a new challenge. Cities will need to have additional infrastructure created. Additionally, there is a growing need for the cities to find new ways to intelligently manage that infrastructure.The result has been an acceleration of the use of 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 that are changing the way that smart cities can optimize smart infrastructure through predictive analysis.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ With digital twin technology, city planners and administrators can visualize how well their infrastructure is operating. Then they simulate what could happen if there were changes made to the infrastructure. This forms the basis of the decisions based on facts prior to making costly physical alterations.As governments begin to use data to govern, utilizing 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 has become essential in creating a foundation for modern urban planning and infrastructure management.𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀Digital twins provide municipalities with a way to model infrastructure strategies in a virtual setting. Digital twins enable municipalities to test strategy options in order to create a better understanding of how transportation systems and the infrastructure that supports them work together.With ongoing increases in urban population, there is an increasing requirement for a smart way to manage infrastructure. Digital twin technology will play a critical role within the future development of cities by creating a link between the real-world infrastructure and the sophisticated digital information that is available for that infrastructure in an integrated manner."The need for infrastructure in our cities must now take into account not just a resilient infrastructure, but also an intelligent and adaptive infrastructure," said Nikhil Agarwal, Founder of BPX. "The use of digital twins in these types of cities allows urban planners to see how complex systems interact and allows for more informed planning decisions."Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ Digital twins have a major impact across many different areas. In Transportation, the development of digital twins has resulted in reducing traffic congestion and better planning for mobility across various transportation systems.In Utilities, the use of digital twins has enabled predictive maintenance of power grids, water distribution systems, and waste management systems. This type of predictive analysis provides city managers with the ability to identify and resolve potential problems before they occur.Beyond operational improvements, digital twins are also enhancing citizen engagement. Visual simulations and interactive urban models help communities better understand development projects and policy changes. This transparency encourages public participation while helping governments communicate complicated planning strategies more effectively.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫BPX offers digital twin technologies that allow for both smart cities and 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴. They have achieved this with real-time data usage in a government or enterprise for developing infrastructure. The advanced technology allows for a data-based approach to urban development.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

Digital Twin School Solutions by BPX

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