Construction Equipment Rental Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.4% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

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The Business Research Company's Construction Equipment Rental Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The construction equipment rental sector has experienced significant growth recently, reflecting the broader expansion of infrastructure and building activities worldwide. As industries look for more flexible and cost-effective solutions, this market is positioned to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional leadership, and future outlook for construction equipment rentals.

Market Size and Forecast for Construction Equipment Rental Market

The construction equipment rental market has seen solid growth over recent years, reaching a value of $109.81 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to rise to $116 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This expansion during the past period has been fueled by increasing infrastructure projects, the high costs associated with owning equipment, a surge in large-scale construction ventures, and a growing preference among contractors to rent rather than buy equipment for greater flexibility.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its robust growth, expected to hit $142.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include expanding urban development efforts, a rise in industrial and commercial construction projects, a focus on minimizing capital expenditures, larger infrastructure investments, and an increasing reliance on rental models for project execution. Emerging trends include a move toward more flexible access to equipment, demand for cost-saving construction solutions, the adoption of extensive rental fleets, enhanced rental support for infrastructure projects, and a greater emphasis on optimizing operational costs.

Understanding Construction Equipment Rental and Its Benefits

Construction equipment rental involves leasing machinery, both small and large, needed for various phases of construction such as execution, completion, and maintenance. This service offers contractors a way to avoid the high costs of purchasing new equipment, reduces expenses related to labor and upkeep, and lowers overall operational costs.

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The convenience of renting equipment allows construction companies to respond quickly to changing project demands without the burden of ownership. This flexibility supports efficient project management and helps contractors meet deadlines while controlling expenses.

Primary Factors Driving Growth in the Construction Equipment Rental Market

One of the main forces shaping the construction equipment rental market is the rapid rise in construction activities worldwide. The expansion of infrastructure projects, commercial developments, and residential buildings is creating a growing demand for affordable and accessible equipment solutions.

Increasing investments in infrastructure, including new buildings, transportation systems, utilities, and urban development initiatives, are fueling this demand. Rental services provide the construction sector with quick, flexible access to modern machinery, helping businesses scale up operations, reduce capital investments, and speed up project timelines while minimizing maintenance responsibilities.

For example, in February 2025, the US Census Bureau reported that construction spending in December 2024 reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,192.2 billion. This figure represents a 4.3 percent increase compared to the $2,101.3 billion spent in December 2023, highlighting the ongoing growth within the construction industry that supports equipment rental demand.

Regional Dynamics and Market Leadership in Construction Equipment Rental

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the construction equipment rental market, reflecting its mature construction sector and well-established rental infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and increasing infrastructure investments.

The construction equipment rental market analysis spans several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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