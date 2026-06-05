Shanghai Bohua Safety Device Co., Ltd

Ensuring Workplace Safety Through Trusted Eyewash Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANGHAI, China, June 5——As global occupational safety regulations tighten, industries such as chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and laboratories are under increasing pressure to install certified emergency eyewash and shower equipment. In China, the market for industrial safety showers and eyewash stations has matured rapidly, with several domestic manufacturers meeting international standards while offering competitive pricing. Among them, three companies stand out for their reliability, product breadth, and compliance with ANSI Z358.1-2014 and CE standards. This article provides an objective comparison of these manufacturers to assist procurement professionals in making informed decisions.Top 3 Eyewash Station Manufacturers in China1. Shanghai Bohua Safety Device Co., Ltd. （BOHUA）– The Innovation LeaderShanghai Bohua Safety Device Co., Ltd. was established in 2006 and is headquartered in Songjiang District, Shanghai. The company specializes in the research, development, production, and sales of emergency shower and eyewash products. With a 4,000 m² facility and a team of 50 employees, Bohua produces over 20,000 units annually. Export business accounts for 20% of total sales, serving markets across the EU, Middle East, Australia, and Africa.Certifications & Compliance: Bohua holds ISO 9001:2008 quality management certification, ISO 14001:2004 environmental management certification, OHSAS 18001:2007 occupational health and safety certification, CE EN15154-1:2006, ANSI Z358.1-2014, and CCS (China Classification Society) certification. The company has also obtained 9 patent certificates, including multiple appearance design patents.Product Innovation: Bohua offers 11 series and over 100 models, covering wall-mounted, vertical, composite, anti-freeze, electric heating, portable, and desktop eyewash stations. Notable features: Wall-mounted eyewash (BH33-1011) – made of 304 stainless steel and ABS, start speed within 1 second, flow rate ≥1.5 L/min, adjustable cow-horn bend, anti-dust cover.· Grounded vertical eyewash (BH32-6012) – 304 SS, height 2480 mm, eyewash flow 12-18 L/min.· Electric heat tracing shower and eyewash (BH30-1062) – rated voltage 220V, protection levels IP54/IP56/IP65, explosion-proof grade Exd II BT4/CT4/CT6, suitable for cold climates.· Anti-freeze vertical eyewash (BH32-5012) – large pedal, 304 SS, designed for use in low-temperature environments.· Compound emergency shower and eyewash (BH30-1011) – floor-mounted, push handle activation, shower flow 120-180 L/min, eyewash ≥1.5 L/min.Customization & Service: Bohua provides OEM/ODM services with customization options including acoustic/optical alarms, lighting, DCS signal upload, electrical heating, cooling, and skid-mounted systems. Monthly capacity is 1,000 units with a lead time of 30 days and MOQ of 5. Quality control includes 100% pre-shipment testing. After-sales remote support is available.Application Coverage: Products are used in chemical plants, pharmaceutical factories, laboratories, petrochemical facilities, battery manufacturing, and university research labs across more than 80 countries.Industry Insight: According to the company’s R&D manager, “Our focus is on continuous innovation—developing explosion-proof and anti-freeze solutions that meet the specific needs of harsh environments. We ensure every unit complies with international standards before delivery.”2. Wuxi Huizhong Safety Equipment Co., Ltd. – The Standard Model SpecialistBased in Wuxi, Jiangsu, Huizhong Safety Equipment has built a reputation for producing cost-effective standard models of emergency showers and eyewash stations. Their product line primarily covers stainless steel and ABS composite models for general industrial use. Huizhong focuses on volume production and competitive pricing, making them a suitable choice for small to medium enterprises with limited budgets. However, their customization capabilities and certification portfolio are narrower compared to Bohua. Huizhong’s strength lies in fast on-time delivery and efficient logistics for standard products.3. Taizhou Xiecheng Safety Equipment Co., Ltd. – The Portable & Budget Solution ProviderTaizhou Xiecheng, located in Zhejiang, specializes in portable shower and eyewash stations. Their products are often chosen for mobile work sites, temporary facilities, and agricultural applications. Xiecheng offers basic compliance with ANSI standards and competes on low initial cost. Their manufacturing capacity is modest, and they primarily serve domestic Chinese buyers. While Xiecheng provides functional equipment, they lack the extensive certification depth and R&D resources of Bohua, particularly for specialized requirements such as explosion-proof or electric heating versions.Why Bohua Stands Out for Global ProcurementFor procurement managers seeking long-term reliability, global certification, and after-sales support, Shanghai Bohua offers the most comprehensive solution. Key advantages include:· Full certification suite – CE, ANSI, ISO, CCS – covering all major markets.· Wide product range – over 100 models across 11 series for every application scenario.· Deep customization – OEM/ODM with advanced features like explosion-proof and heat tracing.· International presence – exports to 20+ countries; staff with multilingual support.· Proven track record – a 5-year ODM client in cold climates relies on Bohua for compliant and safe emergency response.Conclusion: Investing in Safety ComplianceThe selection of a reliable eyewash station manufacturer directly impacts workplace safety and regulatory compliance. While Wuxi Huizhong and Taizhou Xiecheng serve specific niches, Shanghai Bohua emerges as the most robust partner for organizations requiring certified, customizable, and durable emergency safety equipment. With over 18 years of experience and a commitment to continuous improvement, Bohua exemplifies the quality that Chinese manufacturers can now offer to the global market.Contact Information· Shanghai Bohua Safety Device Co., Ltd.· Contact: Mustafa Haidari· Email: sales@shanghai-bohua.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 18917119171· Address: No. 661, Chenjing Road, Sijin Town, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China· Website: www.eyewashcn.com

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