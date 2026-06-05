Meade County Fiscal Court - Regular Meeting - Tuesday, June 9th, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET

The Meade County Fiscal Court will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

MEADE COUNTY FISCAL COURT REGULAR MEETING NOTICE

The Meade County Fiscal Court will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

During the meeting, Fiscal Court will consider routine county business through the Consent Agenda, including approval of the May 12, 2026 regular meeting minutes, monthly financial statements, claims and transfers, departmental reports, and personnel actions.

Additional agenda items include:

• An update from CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)

• Consideration of a Mobile Vendor Permit Resolution

• Review of a petition regarding Barger Lane

• Discussion of a proposed speed limit for Lakeshore Parkway in Doe Valley

• Second reading and consideration of the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Meade County Budget

• Approval of the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 County Pay Scale

The Fiscal Court will also conduct several Planning and Zoning public hearings and rezoning requests, including second readings for properties located in Ekron, Brandenburg, and Battletown, as well as first readings for proposed rezoning requests in Ekron, Brandenburg, Payneville, and Vine Grove.

In addition, Fiscal Court will consider a resolution establishing an Electrical Fee Schedule.

Residents are encouraged to attend and stay informed about matters affecting county government and community development. Public session and committee reports will be presented prior to the business session.

The meeting is open to the public.

DOWNLOAD THE AGENDA PDF