Epos Now launches the Countertop 2 - the faster and smarter Point of Sale built for modern businesses

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now launches the Countertop 2 , a new point-of-sale terminal designed for independent businesses in retail and hospitality that need to move faster, look sharper and get more from every transaction.Independent businesses are running harder than ever. Rising costs, staff pressures and customers who have less patience for friction mean that what happens at the checkout, and how quickly it happens, matters more than it used to. A slow system, a cluttered counter, a missed moment to build loyalty: each one is a small loss that adds up.The Countertop 2 is built around that reality. It is 3x faster than previous solutions, meaning queues move, tables turn and staff spend less time waiting on the screen and more time with the customer. The design is deliberate too, with a premium aluminium finish and compact footprint that gives counter space back and looks the part in any environment.For businesses that want to do more at the point of sale, an optional customer-facing screen turns every transaction into a touchpoint: live cart view, tipping, digital receipts, loyalty offers and branded display, all presented to the customer at the moment they're most engaged. It attaches or detaches to suit the setup, so businesses can grow into it rather than commit upfront.The Countertop 2 is also designed for what's coming. As AI reshapes how merchants predict demand, manage stock and personalise service, having the right hardware underneath matters. Every transaction through the Countertop 2 builds the data picture that makes those tools work, putting better decisions within reach of businesses that don't have a team of analysts behind them."Independent businesses have always competed on service, on knowing their customers, moving quickly, and getting the details right. What's changed is the scale at which that's now possible. The Countertop 2 gives merchants three times the speed and a platform built for what's coming next. We want every merchant, a single café or a chain of sites, to have access to tools that were previously out of reach. This is the foundation."- Jacyn Heavens, CEO, Epos NowThe Countertop 2 is available now. For more information, visit www.eposnow.com.

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