SNU Eye Clinic's Dr. Chung Eui Sang Leads Discussions at the 2026 Hanita Intensity Symposium

Dr. Chung Eui Sang attends the 2026 Hanita Intensity Symposium in Seoul alongside international ophthalmology experts including Professor Gerd Auffarth. Dr. Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic, moderates discussions during the 2026 Hanita Intensity Symposium, sharing clinical insights on multifocal intraocular lens technology and cataract surgery.

Dr. Chung Eui Sang chaired discussions on clinical outcomes and future advancements in multifocal intraocular lens technology.

Hanita Intensity has demonstrated strong safety and effectiveness, helping patients achieve stable vision across all distances with minimal visual disturbances.” — Dr. Chung Eui Sang

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Chung Eui Sang , Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic in Gangnam, Seoul, served as the session chair at the 2026 Hanita Intensity Symposium, leading discussions on the latest advancements in multifocal intraocular lens technology and clinical outcomes.The 2026 Hanita Intensity Symposium, an academic event for ophthalmologists hosted by Hanita Lenses and Hanita Korea, was held on May 21 at the Josun Palace Seoul Gangnam Hotel. As session chair, Dr. Chung guided discussions on clinical experiences with Hanita lenses, presented treatment outcomes, and explored future developments in premium intraocular lens technology.One of the featured speakers was Professor Gerd Auffarth of Germany, President of the German Ophthalmological Society and a member of Hanita Lenses’ advisory board. Professor Auffarth previously visited SNU Eye Clinic in Korea to engage in in-depth discussions with Dr. Chung regarding advancements in cataract and refractive surgery.A key topic of the symposium was the Hanita Intensity Lens, the latest multifocal intraocular lens developed using more than 40 years of accumulated optical expertise. The lens incorporates Hanita’s proprietary Dynamic Light Utilization (DLU) technology and features a five-focus optical design. By minimizing light energy loss and expanding the range of focus, the lens addresses limitations associated with conventional trifocal lenses, which primarily concentrate vision at far, intermediate, and near distances.The Intensity Lens precisely distributes light across five focal points, enabling smooth and continuous vision without the “drop zones” often experienced between focal ranges. This design aims to provide a more natural visual experience while enhancing performance in everyday activities such as reading, night driving, and navigating stairs.“Hanita Intensity has demonstrated both safety and effectiveness in Korea and is being utilized in a wide range of presbyopia-cataract procedures,” said Dr. Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic in Seoul. “At the 2026 Hanita Intensity Symposium, we actively shared clinical outcomes showing that patients who underwent cataract surgery with the Hanita Intensity multifocal intraocular lens achieved stable visual performance across distance, intermediate, and near vision while minimizing side effects such as glare and diplopia.”He added, “Modern cataract and presbyopia surgery is no longer focused solely on restoring clarity of vision. Its goal is to improve overall visual quality and provide patients with a comfortable visual experience. For this reason, it is essential to choose an experienced surgeon who fully understands the characteristics of multifocal intraocular lenses and can develop an individualized surgical plan.”

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