Strong Support for President Trump’s Appointment of William J. Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence

President Trump’s appointment of William J. Pulte to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence is drawing praise from lawmakers in the nation’s capital. A battle-tested reformer with deep experience safeguarding highly sensitive information and overhauling massive government institutions, Pulte brings decisive leadership, proven integrity, and a fierce America First commitment to the Intelligence Community.

Pulte has a track record of transforming inefficient bureaucracies, protecting critical American assets, and confronting entrenched interests — exactly the outsider leadership needed to ensure our nation’s intelligence agencies focus on their core mission: protecting the American people and confronting global threats.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Sen. Jim Banks: “While Democrats play politics with our national security, @pulte will put the American people first. He is a friend, ally, and patriot who will fight to drain the Swamp of our intel community, and keep America safe. I look forward to working with him as Acting Director of National Intelligence.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: “Congratulations to @pulte on being named Acting Director of National Intelligence. I applaud his willingness to serve our nation and look forward to supporting him.”

Sen. Katie Britt: “As a member of the Senate Banking Committee, I’ve enjoyed working with @Pulte in his capacity as Director of Federal Housing. I appreciate his willingness to serve and dedication to our country. I wish him success in this critical role for our national security.”

Sen. Bernie Moreno: “A great pick by President Trump! My friend @Pulte will lead the DNI with integrity, cripple the deep state, and always prioritize America’s national security and the safety of our citizens!”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville: “I am ALL FOR Bill Pulte as the Acting Director of National Intelligence. He has done an excellent job in his role as Director of Federal Housing, and I’ve worked closely with him to get the WOKE NONSENSE out of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Bill is an America First PATRIOT, and I am confident he is the right man to drain the SWAMP in our intel community.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde: “President Trump has a phenomenal track record of making out of the box appointments that deliver results for the American people. Bill Pulte will be a great Director of National Intelligence.”

Rep. Lance Gooden: “If Democrats, RINOs, and the deep state are all vehemently against @pulte as Director of National Intelligence, he is the right man for the job.”

Rep. Paul Gosar: “The Left & DC establishment are melting down over @POTUS selection of Bill Pulte. Here’s a reminder: @POTUS was elected to lead the Executive Branch & has every right to surround himself with America First people he trusts to carry out his agenda. Pulte has proven himself to be a fighter, a reformer & someone willing to challenge a broken status quo.”

Rep. Abe Hamadeh: “As a former intelligence officer, I know the importance of fearless transparency and courageous leadership to keep our country safe and strengthen our national security. Bill @Pulte is a relentless fighter for the truth, a political outsider with a fresh perspective we desperately need more of in Washington. I have complete confidence in President Trump’s selection of him as the next Director of National Intelligence.”

Rep. Darrell Issa: “Congratulations to @pulte on his appointment by @realDonaldTrump as the new Acting Director of National Intelligence. Bill has successfully managed some of the most sensitive American data, as well as more than $10 trillion in assets at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. This is the right man at the right time for this critical post.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson: “CONGRATULATIONS to our next Acting Director of National Intelligence, Bill Pulte! As a member of @HouseIntel, I look forward to working with him to support President Trump’s agenda and ensure our intelligence agencies are equipped to confront the growing threats facing our nation!”

Rep. Nick Langworthy: “Congratulations to Bill Pulte on his appointment as Acting Director of National Intelligence. At a time when threats to our nation are growing more complex, strong leadership matters. I am confident Bill will serve with integrity, focus, and an unwavering commitment to protecting the American people.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: “Bill Pulte will be a great ODNI! Go Bill – Go!”

Rep. Lloyd Smucker: “Congratulations to @pulte on your appointment as Acting Director of National Intelligence! Grateful for your service as you take on this key role helping President Trump and his administration protect our nation.”

Rep. Marlin Stutzman: “Bill Pulte is a smart person and a fantastic businessman. I appreciate President Trump’s confidence in naming him intel chief!”

Rep. Claudia Tenney: “Congratulations to @pulte on his appointment as Acting Director of National Intelligence. Director Pulte has managed some of the most sensitive issues in our economy and has a proven record of leadership. As a former bank attorney & member of @HouseIntel, I look forward to working with him.”