New Music Alert Sweet Realm from Multi Talented Singer Songwriter Anyaz

Anyaz Sweet Realm (from the EP Sweet Realm)

Track Title: Sweet Realm (from the EP Sweet Realm) Genre: New Age / Celtic New Age Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: QT65W2692506

WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-Songwriter Aynaz Unveils Enchanting New Single “Sweet Realm” – A Celestial Blend of Celtic and Cinematic MagicRising singer-songwriter Aynaz invites listeners on a transcendent musical journey with the release of her latest single, “Sweet Realm”. Blending ethereal Celtic melodies with sweeping cinematic soundscapes, the track creates an immersive, otherworldly experience that showcases Aynaz’s signature romantic and poetic lyricism.Born from a moment of pure inspiration, Aynaz shared the story behind the song:"I was sitting at my piano, pressing keys and suddenly I started hearing this beautiful melody, so I knew straight away it must be a Celtic love song. Once my music arranger added guitar, I felt something was missing. I continually heard cinematic sounds at night and realised that was the sound I was looking for."The result is a spellbinding fusion that transports listeners to a dreamlike realm. As Good Music Radar beautifully describes:"To listen to her music is to be transported to the ethereal."Hailing from the West Midlands, UK, Aynaz crafts music that deeply connects emotion, folklore, and modern cinematic elegance. “Sweet Realm” marks another captivating chapter in her evolving sound, offering fans a romantic escape wrapped in rich, atmospheric layers.With her unique ability to weave heartfelt storytelling into lush sonic landscapes, Aynaz continues to carve out a distinctive space in the alternative and folk-inspired music scene.About AynazAynaz is a West Midlands-based singer and songwriter known for her poetic lyricism, haunting melodies, and genre-blending style. Drawing from Celtic roots and cinematic influences, her music creates emotional, immersive worlds that resonate with listeners seeking depth and beauty.Contact Anyaz at shaktigold@hotmail.co.uk and please mention Radio Pluggers

ynaz Sweet Realm | AynazMusic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.