Sportforia Reaches 40,000 Active Users and Expands Across TV Devices

Sportforia - Your One and Only Sports Euphoric Platform

Social sports platform combines legendary content, live scores, podcasts and fan creation tools in one app

Sports fans deserve more than fragmented access and passive consumption.Sportforia was built to give every fan the tools to watch, create, and share the moments that matter to them - all in one place.” — Veselin Stefanov, CEO of Sportforia

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sportforia EAD, the social sports platform, today announced it has surpassed 40,000 active users following the successful expansion of its content library and the launch of its native TV applications across Google TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.Founded in 2024, Sportforia has established itself as an all-in-one destination for sports fans by combining legendary sports content, real-time live scores, sports news, podcasts, and coaching content within a single platform available across iOS, Android, macOS, and television devices.CONTENT PARTNERSHIPSThe company has secured licensing agreements with a range of international rights holders across tennis, football, basketball, motorsport, MMA, and action sports.PLATFORM FEATURESSportforia differentiates itself through a combination of content depth and user creation tools. The platform includes a built-in Highlights Clip Editor enabling users to create and share custom highlight reels, a Fan Stories feature with Text-to-Speech playback, AI-powered personalized content discovery, live scores for football, basketball and volleyball, multilingual sports news, integrated podcasts with background playback, structured training and coaching content, offline download functionality for premium subscribers, and multi-layered gamification including quizzes, badges, and challenges.CEO STATEMENT"Sports fans deserve more than fragmented access and passive consumption. Sportforia was built to give every fan the tools to watch, create, and share the moments that matter to them - all in one place," said Veselin Stefanov, CEO of Sportforia. "Reaching 40,000 active users validates what our research showed from the start: this is a problem worth solving and an audience ready for something better."MARKET CONTEXTThe global sports streaming market is estimated at approximately 68 billion EUR, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 22% between 2025 and 2030, according to industry analysis. Sportforia targets both direct-to-consumer subscribers and a B2B channel serving commercial venues including hotels, bars, gyms, airlines, and cruise lines.AVAILABILITYSportforia is available globally on iOS, Android, macOS, Apple Vision, Google TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Subscriptions are available at 6.99 EUR/month or 59.99 EUR/year. A free guest mode is available without registration.ABOUT SPORTFORIASportforia is on a mission to transform how fans engage with sport - from passive viewers into active creators. The platform empowers every user to watch, curate, create and share legendary sports moments, building a vibrant global community around the sports they love.

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