Sportforia Reaches 40,000 Active Users and Expands Across TV Devices
Social sports platform combines legendary content, live scores, podcasts and fan creation tools in one app
Founded in 2024, Sportforia has established itself as an all-in-one destination for sports fans by combining legendary sports content, real-time live scores, sports news, podcasts, and coaching content within a single platform available across iOS, Android, macOS, and television devices.
CONTENT PARTNERSHIPS
The company has secured licensing agreements with a range of international rights holders across tennis, football, basketball, motorsport, MMA, and action sports.
PLATFORM FEATURES
Sportforia differentiates itself through a combination of content depth and user creation tools. The platform includes a built-in Highlights Clip Editor enabling users to create and share custom highlight reels, a Fan Stories feature with Text-to-Speech playback, AI-powered personalized content discovery, live scores for football, basketball and volleyball, multilingual sports news, integrated podcasts with background playback, structured training and coaching content, offline download functionality for premium subscribers, and multi-layered gamification including quizzes, badges, and challenges.
CEO STATEMENT
"Sports fans deserve more than fragmented access and passive consumption. Sportforia was built to give every fan the tools to watch, create, and share the moments that matter to them - all in one place," said Veselin Stefanov, CEO of Sportforia. "Reaching 40,000 active users validates what our research showed from the start: this is a problem worth solving and an audience ready for something better."
MARKET CONTEXT
The global sports streaming market is estimated at approximately 68 billion EUR, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 22% between 2025 and 2030, according to industry analysis. Sportforia targets both direct-to-consumer subscribers and a B2B channel serving commercial venues including hotels, bars, gyms, airlines, and cruise lines.
AVAILABILITY
Sportforia is available globally on iOS, Android, macOS, Apple Vision, Google TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Subscriptions are available at 6.99 EUR/month or 59.99 EUR/year. A free guest mode is available without registration.
ABOUT SPORTFORIA
Sportforia is on a mission to transform how fans engage with sport - from passive viewers into active creators. The platform empowers every user to watch, curate, create and share legendary sports moments, building a vibrant global community around the sports they love.
https://sportforia.com/
Veselin Stefanov
Sportforia EAD
contact@sportforia.com
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