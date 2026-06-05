WuXi AppTec Accelerates Global Manufacturing Expansion to Meet Rising Customer Demand

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WuXi AppTec is accelerating a broad global manufacturing expansion across the United States, Europe, and Asia as customer demand for drug development and manufacturing services continues to grow, particularly in emerging modalities such as peptides and oligonucleotides.The company, a global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), plans to increase capital expenditures by at least 17 percent this year to between RMB 6.5 billion and RMB 7.5 billion, supporting new drug substance and drug product manufacturing capacity across multiple regions.In an interview with Pharma Manufacturing, Dr. Minzhang Chen, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec, explains that the company’s manufacturing growth is driven by one dynamic: customers' needs. The increasing demand for peptide manufacturing and advanced small molecule modalities is a major factor behind the company’s global capacity buildout.As part of its global strategy, WuXi AppTec’s new Middletown, Delaware facility will begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026 for oral solid dosage manufacturing, with sterile and injectable production expected to come online in Q4 2027. Covering 1.74 million square feet, the site will become the company’s largest U.S. facility and marks a significant expansion of its drug product manufacturing presence in North America.In Europe, the company is expanding capabilities at its Couvet, Switzerland site to support growing commercial demand. A new PSD-4 spray dryer is expected to become operational later this year, with additional parenteral manufacturing and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) capabilities planned.Meanwhile in Asia, WuXi AppTec’s Singapore site, currently under construction, is expected to begin Phase I operations in 2027, adding API manufacturing capabilities for small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides and conjugates.The company is also continuing to expand manufacturing infrastructure in China. Two new small molecule API plants at its Taixing site are expected to become operational this year, while two additional plants dedicated to oligonucleotide, peptide and PMO production are under construction and scheduled to begin operations in 2027. WuXi AppTec also plans to initiate construction of another API production site in Changzhou ahead of schedule.According to Pharma Manufacturing, WuXi AppTec’s global network is designed to provide customers with manufacturing flexibility while maintaining consistent quality standards across regions. Manufacturing activities are distributed across the United States, Europe, and China, reflecting varying customer preferences and development strategies, while adhering to the same commitment to quality and integrated CRDMO model.Meanwhile, the expansion comes amid continued growth in WuXi AppTec’s small molecule and TIDES businesses. The company’s small molecule pipeline reached 3,550 molecules by the end of March 2026, with 328 new molecules added in the first quarter alone.WuXi TIDES remains one of the company’s fastest-growing businesses globally with full-year growth expected to about 40% year-over-year. In Q1 2026, the number of WuXi TIDES D&M customers increased 28 percent year-over-year, while the number of molecules rose 59 percent year-over-year.By the end of 2025, WuXi AppTec’s total small molecule API reactor volume exceeded 4,000 kL, while total solid-phase peptide synthesis reactor volume surpassed 100,000 liters ahead of schedule. The company expects peptide synthesis capacity to exceed 130,000 liters by the end of 2026.The capacities and capabilities buildout reflects a deliberate decision to build manufacturing infrastructure ahead of demand, aimed at ensuring that customers do not face constraints as their programs advance.

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