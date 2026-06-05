The Art of Living Signs Strategic MoU with Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates

Honorable Indian Prime Minister and Gurudev at the event

INDIA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living brought together participants from 182 countries in Bengaluru for discussions focused on peacebuilding, emotional well-being, education and humanitarian cooperation.Held at the The Art of Living International Center, the month long gathering also marked the 70th birthday of founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and drew diplomats, educators, policymakers and humanitarian leaders from around the world. The celebrations included a visit by Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the newly built Dhyan Mandir meditation centre and spoke about the growing importance of mental resilience and social responsibility in shaping future societies.Beyond the anniversary events, one of the gathering’s key developments was a strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed between The Art of Living Foundation and the Asia General Office of the Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates to promote global peace education and youth leadership.The collaboration centers around the “Leading by Example” curriculum developed through engagement with Nobel Peace Laureates and international peace institutions. The initiative aims to connect universities and students with international peacebuilding and leadership platforms through academic collaborations and youth participation programs.Many of the themes discussed during the Bengaluru gathering including rehabilitation, trauma relief and youth leadership already form part of The Art of Living Foundation’s expanding humanitarian presence in the United States.The organization has developed programs spanning prison rehabilitation, veteran support, student wellness and community resilience initiatives across multiple U.S. institutions and cities. Its Prison SMART rehabilitation initiative has worked with more than 20,000 inmates in 17 states through stress management and breathwork programs designed to support emotional regulation and rehabilitation.The Foundation has also expanded within healthcare systems through initiatives supporting doctors, nurses and frontline healthcare workers coping with burnout and stress, reaching more than 5,000 professionals in over 20 institutions.Another major initiative, Project Welcome Home Troops (PWHT), has served more than 8,000 U.S. veterans and military families coping with post-traumatic stress and reintegration challenges. The initiative received wider visibility through the documentary Almost Sunrise.Its educational initiatives have additionally reached more than 120,000 students in 225 schools nationwide, while the SKY Campus Happiness Program has partnered with more than 150 universities across North America. The organization has also conducted trauma relief programs following major crises including the September 11 attacks.One of its most visible recent U.S. initiatives was the 2023 World Culture Festival 2023 held at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., which drew approximately one million attendees and featured performers representing more than 180 countries.The celebrations also brought together international leaders focused on education, peacebuilding and social development, including former Japanese Education Minister Hakubun Shimomura and senior African leaders including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.Addressing the gathering, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reflected on the growing global spread of meditation and well-being practices.“Go to the northernmost point of the world, Tromsø in the Arctic. People are meditating there, singing devotional songs. At the southernmost point of the earth too. This is India’s heritage and today it is universally accepted,” he said.Founded in 1981, The Art of Living today operates in 182 countries through programs focused on education, trauma relief, conflict resolution and humanitarian outreach.

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