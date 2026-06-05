New Music Alert It Was the 80s from International Recording Artist and Songwriter Larry Dane

It Was the 80s from international recording artist and songwriter Larry Dane

Track Title: It Was the 80s Genre: Pop / Dance Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: QT3TB2413534

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larry Dane Releases Nostalgic New Single “It Was the 80s” – A Love Letter to a DecadeInternational Recording Artist and Songwriter Larry Dane Celebrates Breakthrough Momentum with 125,000+ Spotify Streams and Major Radio SupportLarry Dane, an acclaimed international recording artist and songwriter, continues to captivate global audiences with his latest release, It Was the 80s. The track has already surpassed 125,000 streams on Spotify, landed on 48 playlists, and been added to rotation by radio stations worldwide.Dane began his musical journey at the age of 14, channeling his creativity through poetry and mastering the bass guitar. He sharpened his distinctive sound performing in local Battle of the Bands competitions, developing the heartfelt storytelling and infectious melodies that define his work today.Dane first gained international recognition when his single Just Let It Ride broke into the official singles charts in France. Building on that success, his ongoing catalog—including standout releases such as It Was the 80s and Thank You—reflects a deep fusion of personal experience and a lifelong dedication to authentic, emotionally resonant music.“Music has always been my way of capturing moments and emotions that last forever,” said Dane. “It Was the 80s is a nostalgic celebration of the decade that shaped so many of us—its energy, its style, and its unforgettable soundtrack.”With his signature blend of storytelling and rich soundscapes, Larry Dane continues to build a devoted global fanbase and solidify his place as a compelling voice in contemporary music.About Larry DaneLarry Dane is an international recording artist and songwriter known for his passionate storytelling, melodic craftsmanship, and genre-blending sound. From Battle of the Bands stages to international airwaves, Dane’s music connects deeply with listeners who value authenticity and heart.

It Was the 80's

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