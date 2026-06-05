Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Unveils Custom Stand Design Solutions for In-Cosmetics Asia 2026

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. logo featuring bold, modern typography with 'PIXEL EXPO' stacked above 'MATE' and the tagline 'Unleash the Opportunities' below, in a clean, professional design.

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. – Building Iconic Trade Show Experiences Since [Year]. Your Vision, Our Exhibition Mastery.

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Natural solution booth showcasing sustainable beauty solutions with warm wood aesthetic and orange accents at in-cosmetic Asia, emphasizing environmental responsibility and natural cosmetic ingredients for beauty industry professionals

Bangkok-based Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. delivers turnkey exhibition stands for beauty brands at In-Cosmetics Asia 2026, BITEC, November 3-5.

In a show this competitive, a standard shell scheme booth is invisible. Exhibitors need a strategic stand that captures attention, drives foot traffic, and converts visitors into qualified leads.”
— Spokesperson, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Unveils Custom Stand Design Solutions for In-Cosmetics Asia 2026

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., a leading exhibition stand design and build company based in Bangkok, today announced its specialized turnkey booth solutions for exhibitors at In-Cosmetics Asia 2026, the Asia-Pacific region's premier personal care ingredients trade show.

In-Cosmetics Asia 2026 will take place November 3–5, 2026, at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Halls 100–104. The show attracts 450+ global exhibitors and 10,000+ visitors, including cosmetic formulators, R&D specialists, procurement managers, and beauty brand decision-makers.

"In a show this competitive, a standard shell scheme booth is invisible," said a spokesperson for Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. "Exhibitors need a strategic stand that captures attention, drives foot traffic, and converts visitors into qualified leads. Pixelmate delivers exactly that."

Pixelmate provides end-to-end exhibition stand services tailored for cosmetics and personal care brands:

1. Custom Booth Design — 3D visualization, CAD drawings, and brand-aligned concepts
2. Stand Fabrication & Construction — Premium materials and modular systems
3. On-Site Installation & Dismantling — Full project management at BITEC Bangkok
4. Product Demonstration Zones — Dedicated areas for live ingredient testing
5. Interactive Display Solutions — AV integration, digital screens, and sampling stations
6. Sustainable Stand Options — Reusable modular components aligned with In-Cosmetics Asia sustainability guidelines
7. Graphics & Branding — High-impact signage and backlit displays
8. Furniture & Accessories — Custom counters, meeting areas, and storage solutions

Pixelmate offers budget-friendly modular solutions and premium custom builds. The company provides free stand design consultations with no obligation.

Event Details:
- Dates: November 3–5, 2026
- Venue: Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC)
- Address: 88 Debaratna Road, Bang Na, Bangkok 10260, Thailand
- Opening Hours: Nov 3–4: 10:00 – 18:00 / Nov 5: 10:00 – 17:00
- Expected Exhibitors: 450+
- Expected Visitors: 10,000+
- Organizer: RX (Reed Exhibitions)

Exhibitor space at In-Cosmetics Asia 2026 is filling fast. Pixelmate invites all confirmed and prospective exhibitors to schedule a free stand design consultation.

About Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a Bangkok-based exhibition stand design and build company serving brands across Southeast Asia. With expertise in custom booth fabrication, modular stand systems, and turnkey exhibition services, Pixelmate helps businesses create memorable brand experiences at trade shows, expos, and industry conferences.

About In-Cosmetics Asia
In-Cosmetics Asia is the leading Asia-Pacific event for personal care ingredients, bringing together global suppliers and regional beauty creators to network, discover innovations, and formulate the next generation of cosmetic products. The 2026 edition is co-located with COSMEX at BITEC Bangkok.

Contact:
Website: https://pixelmateexpo.com
Email: info@pixelmateexpo.com
Location: Bangkok, Thailand

NICK RAN
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
+ +66 63 163 7732
email us here
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Bringing Oleon to Life at In-Cosmetic Asia 2024 | Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.

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NICK RAN
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
+ +66 63 163 7732
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Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
30 Sukhumvit 61 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana,
Bangkok, 10110
Thailand
+66 63 163 7732
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Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is your exhibition stand builder and trade show booth builder in Bangkok. Specializing as a booth constructor and stand contractor, we craft custom exhibition booth designs that capture your brand's essence. As a leading exhibition booth contractor, we bring your brand to life with exceptional craftsmanship. Our team of skilled stand contractors and booth builders in Bangkok, Thailand, ensures your exhibition booth stands out. Trust us as your go-to exhibition booth contractor for a memorable trade show presence.

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