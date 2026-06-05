CHILL ACT Miami Announces Acorn Health and INDESE as Co-Sponsors

Chill Act

CHILL ACT Miami will connect families with autism, therapy, education, and kids’ activity resources on June 6, 2026.

CHILL ACT Miami is a platform for families to find answers, build connections, and feel supported.” — Team Chill Act

MIAMI, UT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHILL ACT is proud to announce Acorn Health and INDESE as Co-Sponsors of CHILL ACT Miami, taking place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

CHILL ACT Miami is part of CHILL ACT’s growing national series of in-person Neurodiversity & Kids’ Activity Expos, created to connect families with trusted providers, schools, therapists, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, activity programs, and community resources in one accessible, family-friendly setting.

The Miami event will bring together families, children, service providers, educators, autism organizations, therapy centers, healthcare companies, and community partners for a full day focused on resources, inclusion, connection, and next steps for children and families.

CHILL ACT Miami is designed to help families discover meaningful services and support in areas such as autism care, ABA therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, sensory support, special education, early childhood services, behavioral health, learning programs, recreation, and family resources.

The event will also feature the CHILL ACT Runway, where neurodiverse children will walk with professional models in a celebration of confidence, visibility, and inclusion. The runway is designed to show that every child deserves to be seen, celebrated, and supported.

CHILL ACT is honored to welcome Acorn Health as a Co-Sponsor of CHILL ACT Miami. Acorn Health provides autism-focused ABA therapy and diagnostic services and supports children and families through individualized, evidence-based care. Its involvement reflects the shared goal of helping families access trusted, child-centered autism services and better understand available pathways for care and development.

CHILL ACT is also pleased to recognize INDESE as a Co-Sponsor of CHILL ACT Miami. INDESE is an academy and therapy center in Miami focused on providing a nurturing environment where children can learn, explore, and grow. Its participation aligns strongly with CHILL ACT’s mission of bringing education, therapy, and family support organizations directly to the community.

CHILL ACT is building one of the largest in-person networks of neurodiversity and kids’ activity expos in the United States. Completed 2026 CHILL ACT events include Colorado Springs, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; and Dallas, Texas. Upcoming 2026 events include Miami, Florida; Houston, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Durham, North Carolina; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Freehold, New Jersey.

Across its completed and upcoming events, CHILL ACT continues to create a trusted in-person platform where families can meet providers face-to-face, explore services, ask questions, and find meaningful next steps for their children.

“CHILL ACT Miami is not just an expo; it is a platform for families to find answers, build connections, and feel supported,” said the CHILL ACT team. “We are grateful to have Acorn Health and INDESE as Co-Sponsors. Their work with children and families directly supports the purpose of CHILL ACT — helping families access resources, services, and opportunities that can make a real difference.”

CHILL ACT Miami will welcome families, children, providers, educators, and community leaders for a meaningful day of connection, learning, inclusion, and celebration.

Event details: CHILL ACT Miami will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The expo will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, followed by the CHILL ACT Runway from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

For more information, visit www.chillactexpo.com or contact Team CHILL ACT at events@chillact.com.

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