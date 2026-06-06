Two Childhood Friends, 11 Years of Care: The Doctors Behind Elevate Health Group Mark a Milestone

Elevate Health Group official logo Dr. Narbeh Tovmassian, MD, FACP, Co-Founder, Elevate Health Group Dr. Garen Derhartunian, MD, FACP, Co-Founder, Elevate Health Group

Dr. Narbeh Tovmassian, MD, FACP and Dr. Garen Derhartunian, MD, FACP founded Elevate Health Group in Glendale in 2015 & the practice spans three locations.

We just came to the realization that we should do primary care together. The entire philosophy for starting our practice was customer service — and 11 years later, that is still the foundation.” — Dr. Narbeh Tovmassian, MD, FACP, Co-Founder, Elevate Health Group

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Elevate Health Group marks its 11th anniversary — and so do the two lifelong friends who built it. Dr. Narbeh Tovmassian, MD, FACP and Dr. Garen Derhartunian, MD, FACP opened the primary care and internal medicine practice in their hometown of Glendale in November 2015, and 11 years later it has grown into a three-location practice serving Glendale, Burbank, and La Cañada.The two founders met long before they were physicians. Childhood friends who grew up in Glendale, they went on to attend medical school together at Ross University School of Medicine, graduating in the same class in 2012.The idea for the practice came together almost by chance. As both were finishing their second year of residency, they were on the phone discussing which specialties to pursue — Dr. Tovmassian was considering cardiology, and Dr. Derhartunian was considering pulmonary critical care before deciding, instead, to go into primary care together."We just came to the realization that we should do primary care together. The entire philosophy for starting our practice was customer service and 11 years later, that is still the foundation of everything we do." — Dr. Narbeh Tovmassian, MD, FACP, Co-Founder, Elevate Health GroupOpening a private practice straight out of residency was a bold step, and not one they took lightly. "People are scared to go into private practice. We took that leap in our hometown, and 11 years later we get to care for the same families and neighbors we grew up around. That is what makes it worth it," said Dr. Garen Derhartunian, MD, FACP, Co-Founder, Elevate Health Group. The two built the practice in the community where they had grown up, around a single guiding idea: put the patient first.That focus showed results quickly. Within the first year, the partners were seeing 15 to 20 patients a day and earning consistently strong patient reviews. Over the 11 years since, the practice has grown from a single office into three locations with more than a dozen board-certified physicians and providers, and a service menu that now reaches well beyond primary care to include concierge medicine, IV vitamin therapy, medically supervised weight management, and preventive and wellness care.Through 11 years of growth, the founders say their guiding philosophy has not changed since the day they opened and neither has their commitment to the community that raised them.Elevate Health Group accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and PPO plans. For appointments and services, contact the team at (818) 246-8000 or at elevatehealthgroup.com.About Elevate Health GroupElevate Health Group is a primary care and internal medicine practice serving Glendale, Burbank, La Cañada, and the surrounding Los Angeles communities since 2015. Founded by Dr. Narbeh Tovmassian, MD, FACP and Dr. Garen Derhartunian, MD, FACP, its team of board-certified physicians and experienced healthcare providers offers primary care, internal medicine, preventive and wellness care, chronic disease management, adult urgent care, concierge medicine, IV vitamin therapy, medically supervised weight management, and more, with same-week appointments and on-site laboratory testing across three locations. Most major insurance plans accepted.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.