Discovery Hospitality Celebrates the Freedom to Travel with Exclusive Independence Day Offers up to 50% OFF

5 Star Resort in Coron

PASIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) invites travelers to make the most of the Independence Day holiday with exclusive offers across its collection of hotels and resorts up to 50% OFF, bringing memorable escapes closer to home.Available first to My Discovery Elite members from June 4 to 17, 2026 with public access beginning June 11, the Independence Day Sale unlocks special rates and curated privileges in some of the Philippines' most sought-after destinations.This seasonal offer celebrates the many ways Filipinos choose to travel—whether through long-awaited family vacations, spontaneous weekend getaways, or well-deserved moments of rest and reconnection.Where Will Your Next Escape Take You?Every journey begins with a choice: the destination that calls, the experience that excites, or the opportunity to spend meaningful time with the people who matter most. Across DHC’s portfolio, travelers can create their own Independence Day story through stays designed for relaxation, exploration, and connection.From the island shores of Boracay, Coron, Samal, and Sipalay to the vibrant energy of Makati and Ortigas, each destination offers a unique way to create lasting memories.Freedom by the SeaFrom sun-soaked shores to secluded island retreats, Discovery Resorts offer travelers different ways to make the most of the holiday. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or quality time with loved ones, these destinations set the stage for memorable escapes across the Philippines.Set along the powdery white sands of Station 1, Discovery Boracay places guests at the heart of one of the country's most iconic beach destinations. During the Independence Day Sale, guests can enjoy stays starting at PHP 15,900 nett per night, inclusive of daily breakfast and roundtrip land and boat transfers, along with dining and wellness privileges that make it the perfect opportunity to experience Boracay's vibrant dining scene, breathtaking sunsets, and beachfront charm.Dotted on a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Discovery Coron offers a private island escape where nature, adventure, and relaxation come together. Special rates start at PHP 14,600 nett per night, with stays booked for December including complimentary daily dinners for two, alongside daily breakfast, roundtrip land and boat transfers, and additional dining, wellness, and island experience privileges.Located on the shores of Samal Island, Discovery Samal combines tropical landscapes, family-friendly experiences, and beachfront leisure in one destination. Guests can enjoy special Independence Day rates starting at PHP 14,000 nett per night, inclusive of daily breakfast and roundtrip transfers, plus exclusive savings on dining, wellness, and water sports activities throughout their stay.In Sipalay, Negros Occidental, Manami Resort under DHC’s Signature Collection, invites travelers to slow down and reconnect with nature through its distinctive blend of luxury, wellness, and adventure. Rates start at PHP 13,500 nett per night and include a complimentary spelunking experience in the resort's private cave, an in-room Linong head, neck, and shoulder massage, daily breakfast, and roundtrip transfers.Freedom in the CityFor those seeking a change of pace without leaving Metro Manila, DHC's city hotels offer urban escapes that blend comfort and convenience in the heart of the metro's premier business and lifestyle districts.At Discovery Primea in Makati, guests can enjoy a refined city retreat complemented by an additional 30% savings at The Salad Room by Restaurant Tapenade. Guests may also avail of a special offer at Terazi Spa, which is sold separately from the room package.Meanwhile, Discovery Suites in Ortigas offers spacious accommodations ideal for business and leisure travelers alike, with 15% savings across all dining outlets, dining credits of up to PHP 1,000 per night for select suite categories, and daily buffet breakfast included in every stay.Make the most of the Independence Day holiday with exclusive offers from DHC's collection of hotels and resorts. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more and book your next escape, visit https://www.discoveryhotels-resorts.com/special-offers/independence-day-sale . Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-257133 Series of 2026.My Discovery EliteMy Discovery Elite members enjoy early access to the Independence Day Sale beginning June 4, along with additional savings and exclusive member privileges at participating properties.Not yet a member? Sign up at https://mydiscovery.ph and enjoy year-round benefits, exclusive offers, and rewarding travel experiences across Discovery Hospitality's collection.THE MANAGEMENT COMPANYDISCOVERY HOSPITALITY CORPORATIONDiscovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) is a proudly home-grown Filipino hospitality group, managing the Philippines’ best-loved brands—Discovery Resorts, Primea, Discovery Suites, Kip&Kin, and Signature Collection. It has emerged as a pioneer in the Philippine hospitality industry – owning and operating a diverse and vibrant collection of properties in the Philippines’ most celebrated destinations. Confident in the growing Filipino hospitality industry, the group leverages its brand equity and trust for further growth in hotel management and expansion. Driven by its purpose to care for its stakeholders, DHC strives to deliver authentic experiences that are true to the locale and build hotel brands that inspire the modern traveler, underpinned by genuine Filipino warmth. For more information, visit www.discoveryhospitality.com

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