Audfly to Showcase Its Full Range of Directional Speaker Products at InfoComm 2026

Audfly Indoor Directional Speaker Systems Audfly Outdoor Directional Speaker Systems Real-world performance of Audfly directional speakers Application Results of the Audfly Directional Audio Speaker Module

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital environments become increasingly intelligent, connected, and interactive, sound is evolving beyond traditional amplification. Across the AV industry, organizations are seeking new ways to deliver audio with greater precision, privacy, and control—particularly in spaces where multiple users, displays, and experiences coexist.At InfoComm 2026, Audfly will showcase its complete range of directional speaker products. Audfly directional speakers are designed to replace traditional loudspeakers that broadcast sound broadly across an entire space with a solution that enables precise control over sound delivery zones.At Booth C9870, June 17–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will show how directional audio can eliminate the traditional trade-off between audibility and disturbance in exhibitions, tradeshows, libraries, hospitals, workplaces, transportation, retail, museums, kiosks, digital signage networks, and public service environments.The Problem with Conventional Public Audio.Museums rely on individual audio guides or headphones to prevent overlapping exhibit narration. Retailers frequently mute digital signage to avoid acoustic clutter. Open offices depend on headsets for private listening. Public service counters struggle with speech intelligibility and confidentiality in busy environments.The result is familiar across many industries.Museums rely on audio wands and headphones to avoid overlapping exhibit narration. Retailers frequently mute digital signage to prevent acoustic clutter. Open offices depend on headsets for private listening. Public service counters struggle with speech intelligibility and confidentiality in busy environments. Directional audio speaker system offers a fundamentally different approach.Using advanced directional audio technology, Audfly Directional Speaker systems project sound into narrow, defined listening zones—similar to how a flashlight directs light toward a specific target.Within the listening zone, audio remains clear and intelligible. Just a short distance away, sound levels drop dramatically, minimizing disturbance to nearby listeners.This enables a new deployment model for public and commercial audio:• Noise Pollution Control — Sound remains focused on intended listeners, reducing spillover into adjacent spaces or quiet areas.• Enhanced Acoustic Privacy — Personalized or sensitive content can be delivered to intended users while minimizing exposure to surrounding audiences.• Precision Sound Field Management — Multiple independent audio streams can operate simultaneously within the same environment without interference, enabling multi-zone storytelling, parallel announcements, and co-located interactive experiences.• Screen-Centric Audio Experiences — Audio can be associated directly with specific displays, kiosks, or AI-powered interfaces, creating a more intuitive and immersive user experience.Products on DisplayAt InfoComm 2026, Audfly will demonstrate its complete directional speaker, including:• Standard Directional Speaker Systems-Audfly offers a wide range of directional speakers for both indoor and outdoor use, tailored to various applications including museums, galleries, exhibits, kiosks, digital signage, retail displays, OOH (out-of-home) advertising, and more.• Directional Sound Pick-up (Directional Microphone Module) and Directional Audio Speaker Module — Compact, integrable components that enable OEM partners and system integrators to incorporate directional audio into custom AV solutions.• Transparent Directional Audio Film — Audfly's patented display-integrated technology that transforms displays into personal sound zones, allowing audio to originate directly from the screen surface without visible speaker hardware.• Multi-Zone Directional Audio from a Single Source — A live demonstration showing how multiple isolated listening areas can coexist within the same space while delivering independent content streams.Built for Real-World DeploymentExperience the Hardware DifferenceThe Booth C9870 demonstration area is designed for direct, hands-on evaluation.Visitors will be able to walk through controlled listening zones, compare directional and conventional broadcast audio in real time, and experience how precision sound control performs in realistic museum, retail, corporate, and interactive-display scenarios.Since 2015, Audfly has developed the industry’s most comprehensive directional audio technology portfolio, supported by more than 450 patents covering directional sound and acoustic engineering innovations.Today, Audfly solutions are deployed across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific in applications ranging from museums and exhibition halls to digital signage networks, retail environments, transportation systems, kiosks, corporate campuses, and public venues.As AI interfaces, smart displays, sensors, and spatial computing technologies continue to reshape physical environments, Audfly's directional audio is increasingly emerging as a foundational component of next-generation AV infrastructure."For decades, public audio systems were designed to fill spaces," said Kevin Li, CEO of Audfly. "The next generation of audio systems will be designed to target people. As AI-driven interfaces and shared digital environments become more common, sound is expected to be as controllable as light—precise, personalized, and delivered only where it is needed. That's what we're demonstrating at InfoComm 2026."About AudflyAudfly is a global innovator in directional audio technologies. Headquartered in Suzhou, China, the company develops comprehensive directional sound solutions for commercial, institutional, and consumer applications worldwide.For more information, visit audflyspeaker.com or follow Audfly on LinkedIn.InfoComm 2026Booth C9870 | Las Vegas Convention Center June 17-19, 2026Media ContactBrenda ChenContactus@audfly.com

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