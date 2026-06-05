Mediterranean’s AI momentum surges as GITEX launches in Italy’s US$92B digital economy

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of GITEX with Francesco Marcolini, President of Lazio Innova Official signing ceremony for the announcement of GITEX AI Mediterranean Italy The inaugural GITEX AI Mediterranean Italy will take place from 21-22 April 2027 in Rome

GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy April 2027 in Rome catalyses global tech ecosystem expansion across the Mediterranean’s ascending intelligence economy

Through GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy, we are creating a strategic nexus that channels this force — connecting European tech ambitions with the Mediterranean’s digital ascendancy” — Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of GITEX

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Sala Degli Arazzi, the historic state rooms of Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, GITEX, the world’s largest tech and AI event network, today announced its arrival in the Mediterranean, with the launch of GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy was officially confirmed at a signing ceremony before an audience of Italy’s and the region’s most influential tech executives, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Regione Lazio, and Lazio Innova.GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy will take place on the widely celebrated Natale di Roma, 21-22 April 2027 at Roma Convention Center La Nuvola – Rome’s iconic contemporary venue and a renowned stage for global events. Italy’s landmark debut tech and AI event is organised by inD, the newly formed joint venture between Dubai World Trade Centre and Informa, and the global organiser of GITEX.The announcement lands at a moment of remarkable momentum. The Mediterranean has emerged as one of the world’s most significant AI regions, and at its heart sits Italy, Europe’s fourth largest economy with a tech market on course to surpass US$92 billion in 2026 (Mordor Intelligence). Italy’s AI adoption has doubled in a single year to reach the highest rates in the EU, with venture capital flowing in at volumes not seen in a decade.Over 46 years, GITEX has become the single unifying platform connecting public and private sectors with global technology ecosystems from 195 countries. The Mediterranean is its next defining frontier.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Federico Eichberg, Chief of Cabinet, the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, said: “Italian industry, from aerospace to life sciences, is undergoing its greatest transformation. Technology and AI are the engines of this industrial renaissance. GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy arrives at exactly the right moment to amplify Italy’s global ambitions.”“The first edition of GITEX in Italy represents a remarkable opportunity for our country, to strengthen its international profile as a Tech-Nation”, said Mauro Battocchi, Director General for Growth and Export Promotion, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.“With GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy, Italy is positioning itself as a national, European and global hub for technological innovation in Southern Europe and in the Mediterranean region, fostering international connections, strategic investments, and new growth opportunities for startups, businesses, and institutions. This is fully in line with the internationalization strategies outlined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani”.Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of GITEX, said: “Italy’s industrial depth, scientific excellence, and creative entrepreneurship make it a natural force within the GITEX global network. Through GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy, we are creating a strategic nexus that channels this force — connecting European tech ambitions with the Mediterranean’s digital ascendancy and unlocking market access and investment opportunities across the region for the world.”Italy’s new renaissance moment led by AIA nation that has set the global standard in future mobility, design, fashion, biosciences, food, and agritech is now redefining its edge in artificial intelligence. AI adoption among Italian enterprises doubled from 8.2% in 2024 to 16.4% in 2025, one of the sharpest accelerations recorded in the EU – backed by Italy’s National Recovery & Resilience Plan (PNRR), directing €50 billion into AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and smart industry.GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy will drive these ambitions and serve as Italy’s global gateway – connecting international enterprises to commercial and investment opportunities across the Mediterranean, while giving regional innovators a platform to scale worldwide.The inaugural edition will unite influential tech leaders, enterprises, scaleups, investors, and government and business leaders from over 120 nations, alongside 500-plus exhibitors featuring breakthroughs spanning aerospace, agritech, cybersecurity and dual-use tech, data centres, energy and cleantech, industrial automation, intelligent cities, mobility, quantum, and smart manufacturing.Rome: an epicentre for biosciences, cybersecurity, creative design and quantumRome has the highest concentration of public research in Italy and the largest access to European R&D funding. It is home to Leonardo, one of Europe’s foremost defence, aerospace, and cybersecurity enterprises; and Eni, Europe’s second-largest energy corporation, now spearheading supercomputing and quantum computing innovations for the energy transition.Last year, Eni partnered with UAE-based hyperscale infrastructure company Khazna Data Centers to develop a 500MW AI Data Centre Campus in Italy — powered by low-carbon energy and designed to become a sovereign AI infrastructure node at the heart of Europe.In Rome, even the most time-honoured institutions are shaping the intelligence era. Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, released in May 2026 as the first papal teaching in history dedicated to AI, drew the world’s foremost AI leaders to the Vatican, and placed this two-thousand-year-old city at the ethical frontier of the world’s most transformative technology.A relationship that now comes homeItalian innovation has been consistently at the forefront of GITEX’s international editions for over a decade. More than 100 enterprises, startups, and institutions have taken centre-stage at GITEX events year after year, showcasing the depth and ambition of Italy’s technology community to the world. GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy marks a defining new chapter, bringing the world's most connected technology network to the country whose enterprises have helped build it.For more information, visit: www.gitexitaly.com

Mediterranean’s AI momentum surges as GITEX launches in Italy’s US$92B digital economy

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