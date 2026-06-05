RL Health Launches New 2.0 ATA Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers for Sports Recovery, Wellness Centers, and OEM Partners

RL Health 2.0ATA Carbon Fiber Hyperbaric Chamber RL-6105 Exterior view of RL Health headquarters, a professional manufacturer of hyperbaric oxygen chambers in China. hyperbaric chamber for sale

The RL Series delivers professional-grade HBOT solutions with premium design, factory-direct manufacturing, and global OEM/ODM support.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RL Health , a China-based manufacturer of hyperbaric oxygen chambers , today announced the global launch of its latest RL Series of professional hyperbaric oxygen chambers. Designed for sports recovery centers, wellness clinics, rehabilitation facilities, and luxury residential environments, the new series features high-performance hard-shell systems capable of operating at pressures up to 2.0 ATA.As interest in recovery optimization, preventive wellness, and performance enhancement continues to grow worldwide, demand for professional Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) solutions is expanding rapidly. RL Health aims to meet this demand by providing reliable, factory-direct hyperbaric chamber solutions for customers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.Founded in 2020, RL Health specializes in the design and manufacturing of hyperbaric oxygen chambers. The company has developed a product portfolio ranging from mild hyperbaric systems to advanced hard-shell chambers for commercial and professional applications.“Our goal is to make professional-grade hyperbaric technology more accessible to wellness providers, sports facilities, and private users around the world,” said Jin, Founder of RL Health. “We focus on combining engineering reliability, safety, and modern design to create solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global market.”Growing Interest in Hyperbaric Oxygen TechnologyIn recent years, hyperbaric oxygen technology has gained increasing attention from wellness professionals, sports organizations, and recovery specialists worldwide. As consumers become more focused on proactive health management, physical recovery, and overall well-being, demand for advanced oxygen-based wellness solutions continues to rise.Hyperbaric chambers are now being incorporated into a variety of environments, including athletic training facilities, recovery centers, wellness retreats, longevity-focused clinics, and private residences. This growing adoption reflects a broader shift toward technologies that support recovery, performance, and healthy lifestyles.Professional 2.0 ATA Hyperbaric Chamber SolutionsThe newly launched RL Series is engineered for customers seeking higher-performance hyperbaric systems. Flagship models operate at pressures up to 2.0 ATA, offering capabilities beyond many portable mild hyperbaric chambers available on the market.The series includes multiple chamber configurations for different applications, including sports recovery, wellness centers, rehabilitation environments, and private installations. One of the standout models is the RL-1101, a distinctive spherical hard-shell chamber that combines advanced pressure performance with a unique contemporary design.Key features of the RL Series include:* Operating pressures up to 2.0 ATA* High-strength steel construction* Large observation windows* Advanced pressure control systems* Multiple built-in safety mechanisms* Ergonomic interior layouts* Custom branding and color options* OEM and ODM manufacturing supportDesigned for Performance and User ExperienceBeyond technical performance, RL Health places strong emphasis on user comfort and modern design. The RL Series is developed to provide a spacious and comfortable experience while maintaining high safety standards and operational reliability.The chambers are designed to integrate seamlessly into professional wellness facilities, sports recovery centers, and premium residential settings. By combining functionality with aesthetic appeal, RL Health aims to help customers create wellness spaces that reflect both performance and sophistication.Meeting the Needs of a Growing Wellness IndustryHyperbaric oxygen technology is increasingly being adopted beyond traditional medical settings. Today, professional athletes, recovery specialists, wellness operators, and longevity-focused consumers are incorporating hyperbaric chambers into their recovery and wellness programs.RL Health believes this trend is creating significant opportunities for manufacturers capable of delivering dependable, high-quality systems supported by professional service and customization options.To support international customers, the company offers comprehensive OEM and ODM solutions, allowing distributors, wellness brands, and commercial operators to customize chamber designs, branding, and specifications according to local market requirements.Manufacturing and Global Supply AdvantagesLocated in Zhangjiagang, one of China’s key manufacturing and export hubs, RL Health benefits from efficient access to global shipping networks. By maintaining direct control over production and supply chain management, the company is able to provide factory-direct pricing, flexible customization, and reliable delivery schedules for international customers.Every chamber undergoes quality inspections and performance testing before shipment to help ensure consistency, safety, and long-term reliability.“Customer trust is built through quality and service,” Jin added. “We are committed to delivering products that meet high standards while supporting our partners with responsive communication and long-term cooperation.”Looking AheadAs the global wellness and recovery market continues to expand, RL Health plans to invest further in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and international partnerships. The company is also exploring new technologies aimed at enhancing user comfort, operational efficiency, and system performance.With a growing customer base and expanding international presence, RL Health remains focused on providing advanced hyperbaric oxygen chamber solutions for sports recovery, wellness, rehabilitation, and residential applications worldwide.About RL HealthRL Health is a professional manufacturer of hyperbaric oxygen chambers headquartered in Zhangjiagang, China. Founded in 2020, the company specializes in the development and production of mild and hard-shell hyperbaric oxygen chambers for sports recovery centers, wellness clinics, rehabilitation facilities, and private users. Through a combination of engineering expertise, quality-focused manufacturing, and customer-centered design, RL Health serves clients in markets around the world.For more information, visit [www.rlhbot.com].Media ContactRL HealthEmail: [info@rlhbot.com]Website: [ www.rlhbot.com

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