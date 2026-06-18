FreedomFest to Hold Mock Trial for ICE at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas

Rendering of ICE agent, 2026 FreedomFest audience view

The world's largest annual gathering of free minds returns to Caesars Forum this July with a mock trial for ICE.

It's clearly evident that the public trust (in ICE) has been lost.” — Senator Rand Paul

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Las Vegas Metro Police announced a 30 percent increase in counterterrorism staffing ahead of a busy summer season, [1] one event arriving in the city this July will ask the hard question: is the federal government’s own enforcement arm a threat to American freedom? FreedomFest 2026, billed as “The World’s Fair of Liberty,” returns to Caesars Forum, 3911 S. Koval Lane, Las Vegas, July 8 through 11, and this year it puts ICE on mock trial before a live audience. The question they will ask before the court: Has ICE Gone Too Far?The Case Against — From the RightThe controversy over ICE is no longer a partisan divide. In January 2026, Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis fatally shot Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse and U.S. Army veteran who was legally carrying a holstered firearm with a valid permit. [2] The National Rifle Association called the Trump administration’s justification for the shooting “dangerous and wrong,” urging officials to await a full investigation rather than make “generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens.” [3] Gun Owners of America stated that “the Second Amendment protects Americans’ right to bear arms while protesting — a right the federal government must not infringe upon.” [4]Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Michael McCaul became the first Texas Republicans to call for a federal investigation, with Cruz stating on his podcast that “there needs to be an investigation” into what transpired. [5] Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy warned that “the credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake.” [6]The constitutional questions reach beyond one shooting. Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz found that ICE had violated more judicial orders in January 2026 alone than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence. [7] A leaked internal ICE memo asserted that immigration officers could enter a home without a judge’s warrant — described by legal experts as “a sharp reversal of longstanding guidance meant to respect constitutional limits on government searches.” [8] The Cato Institute documented that during ICE’s Minnesota operations, U.S. citizens with no involvement in any confrontation faced “long, humiliating, and uncomfortable detention simply for living in the wrong apartment building or working for the wrong employer.” [9] FreedomFest was built for exactly this kind of debate — and Las Vegas will be its arena.The EventNow in its twentieth year and founded by economist Dr. Mark Skousen, FreedomFest is one of the world’s most influential gatherings dedicated to the principles of liberty, free markets, and individual rights. [10] The 2026 conference, themed “Think Independent,” coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence and expects more than 2,500 attendees.Programming highlights include the PragerU Freedom Truck, a mobile museum of American liberty making its presence felt at the event, free to attend for anyone who checks in at the FreedomFest registration desk inside Caesars Forum; the Anthem Film Festival, showcasing a curated lineup of narrative films and documentaries celebrating individual dignity and the human spirit, with full-access passes, day passes, and $20 single-screening tickets available at anthemfilmfestival.com; the UFC Legends Experience on Saturday, July 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring main stage sessions with UFC figures Renato Moicano, Don Frye, and Dan Severn plus a VIP meet-and-greet luncheon for $150 — a $350 value; the Punching Up Comedy Competition and Show, with individual tickets available to the general public; and the closing Independence Ball on Saturday evening, with individual tickets also available. The Global Financial Summit, Tradeshow for Liberty, and Principled Business Pitch Competition round out the four-day program.The SpeakersThe 2026 lineup includes Senator Rand Paul; Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes; John Mackey, co-founder of Whole Foods Market; Adam Carolla, comedian and broadcaster; Rob Schneider, comedian and actor; Kennedy, news commentator and former MTV VJ; Dean Cain, actor and producer; Glenn Beck, founder of Blaze Media; Nick Shirley, independent journalist; Marissa Streit, CEO of PragerU; Kelsey Grammer, actor and producer; and Sharon Lechter, entrepreneur and author.Where and How to AttendFreedomFest 2026 takes place July 8 through 11 at Caesars Forum, 3911 S. Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109. The conference opens Wednesday, July 8 at noon and concludes Saturday, July 11 with the Independence Ball. Full conference passes, Anthem Film Lovers passes, and single-day options are available at www.freedomfest.com or by calling 855-850-3733.About FreedomFestFreedomFest is an annual multidisciplinary conference recognized as one of the world’s most influential gatherings dedicated to the principles of liberty, free markets, and prosperity.Instagram: @thefreedomfestLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/freedomfestFootnotes1. Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Las Vegas Police: Expect Greater Presence From Us as Summer Begins.” June 15, 2026. https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/metro-to-update-counterterrorism-initiative-project-meridian-3837440/ 2. Salon. “MAGA Angers the NRA Over Minneapolis Shooting.” January 26, 2026. https://www.salon.com/2026/01/26/maga-angers-the-nra-over-minneapolis-shooting/ 3. Newsweek. “NRA Makes Rare Statement Against Trump Admin Over Alex Pretti Shooting.” January 26, 2026. https://www.newsweek.com/nra-makes-rare-statement-against-trump-admin-over-alex-pretti-shooting-11321317 4. Yahoo News / The Trace. “Dangerous and Wrong: Gun Rights Groups Challenge ICE Shooting of Alex Pretti.” January 2026. https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/dangerous-wrong-gun-rights-groups-162739912.html 5. Texas Tribune. “Cruz, McCaul Call for Probe After Feds’ Minneapolis Shooting.” January 26, 2026. https://www.texastribune.org/2026/01/26/minneapolis-shooting-federal-agents-texas-republicans-respond-mccaul-investigation/ 6. ABC News. “Congressional GOP Criticism Grows Over Pretti Shooting and Minnesota ICE Operation.” January 26, 2026. https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/congressional-gop-criticism-grows-pretti-shooting-minnesota-ice/story?id=129576289 7. The Conversation. “ICE and Border Patrol in Minnesota — Accused of Violating 1st, 2nd, 4th and 10th Amendment Rights.” April 2, 2026. https://theconversation.com/ice-and-border-patrol-in-minnesota-accused-of-violating-1st-2nd-4th-and-10th-amendment-rights-are-testing-whether-the-constitution-can-survive-274613 8. Poynter / Associated Press. “Stopped by ICE? Here’s What the Constitution Says About Your Rights.” January 23, 2026. https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking/2026/stopped-by-ice-heres-what-the-constitution-says-about-your-rights/ 9. Cato Institute. “ICE Versus the Fourth Amendment.” January 23, 2026. https://www.cato.org/blog/ice-versus-fourth-amendment 10. FreedomFest. “About Us.” https://freedomfest.com/about 11. Quote: "It's clearly evident that the public trust has been lost. To restore trust in ICE and Border Patrol, they must admit their mistakes, be honest and forthright with their rules of engagement and pledge to reform." Senator Rand Paul, opening remarks, Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, February 12, 2026. Work Cited: "Top Immigration Officials Are Questioned About Enforcement as a Shutdown at DHS Looms," NPR, February 12, 2026. https://www.npr.org/2026/02/12/nx-s1-5707281/senate-dhs-oversight-hearing ICE Image: AI rendering of an ICE agent inspired by an image at: https://www.ice.gov/

Valerie Durham discusses FreedomFest

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