World's Largest Libertarian Film Festival, Anthem Film Festival, Returns to Las Vegas

Jo Ann Skousen and Saber Rock at Anthem Film Festival for FreedomFest Anthem Film Festival Awards Banquet, for FreedomFest: (left to right) Jo Ann Skousen, Bill Marsilii, Rob Kapili, Sunshine Capili, Joseph K Kast, short narrative

Anthem Film Festival gives rare voice to global filmmakers celebrating personal liberty and freedom.

Anthem Film Festival Returns to FreedomFest 2026. The International Libertarian Film Festival is set for July 8-11 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.” — FreedomFest

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anthem Film Festival will return July 8-11, 2026, as a featured event within FreedomFest at Caesars Forum Conference Center, 3911 S. Koval Lane, Las Vegas. Admission to Anthem Film Festival is included with all FreedomFest conference passes at https://freedomfest.swoogo.com/vegas2026 , and screenings are open to the attendees at this year’s conference.Founded in 2011, Anthem Film Festival has drawn opening night crowds of up to 1,500 viewers, with films projected on three simultaneous screens. Q&A sessions following screenings have run nearly an hour, reflecting sustained audience engagement with the festival’s programming.Anthem Film Festival screens narrative films and documentaries of all lengths, with programming centered on individual dignity, civil liberties, and personal freedom. Short films receive the same scheduling priority as features, each shown individually rather than grouped into blocks, followed by moderated panel discussions with filmmakers and subject-matter guests. Organizers say the format is intended to give short-form work the same attention typically reserved for feature-length films, a departure from festivals where shorts are scheduled in batches or treated as secondary programming.The Libertarian Film Festival: Individuality, Accountability, ChoiceAs the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, this year’s Anthem Film Festival lineup reflects on both the fragility of freedom and the resilience of the human spirit. The selections take audiences across the globe — to Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Sweden, Poland, Uganda, Israel, China, Iran, Russia, and beyond — where individuals confront oppression, corruption, censorship, and social upheaval in deeply personal ways.Among this year’s unique film experiences:• Cuba’s Eternal Night and Scam Slave offer heartbreaking portraits of suffering under broken systems• La Petite Mortimer and Kebab: The Dish of the Poles bring warmth, humor, and humanity back into the conversation• American Dream, an Iranian homage to the film La La Land, follows a young woman imagining how her visa to America will transform her future• Watergate Secrets and Betrayals, An Inconvenient Study, and China’s Stealth Invasion challenge accepted narratives and invite audiences into deeper inquiryScreenings will be followed by thoughtful conversations and engaging panels exploring the ideas behind the films — from innovation and censorship to free markets, courage, culture, and the future of liberty itself.The Anthem Film Festival will be held this season at the Caesars Forum Conference Center, Las Vegas, July 8-11, 2026.Admission to the Anthem Film Festival is FREE to FreedomFest ticket holders.Those not attending FreedomFest may purchase tickets separately for the film festival.Individual Film Pass, $20: Includes one feature-length film plus Q&A sessions and panel, or one session of short films and panel.Day Pass, $100: Attend all films and Anthem Film Festival panels for one full day.Film Lovers Festival Pass, $250: Includes all the movies, all four days. Includes the gala opening night cocktail reception, unlimited access to the FreedomFest exhibit hall, awards reception, and four full days of non-stop movies.Festival organizers note that producers and potential financiers regularly attend screenings, and that filmmaker connections made at Anthem Film Festival have led to subsequent industry partnerships. The festival’s single-screening format is designed to maximize visibility for each film rather than dividing audience attention across simultaneous showings, a structure organizers say distinguishes Anthem Film Festival from larger multi-track festivals.Anthem Film Festival runs concurrently with FreedomFest 2026, which this year marks the 250th anniversary of American independence under the theme “Think Independent.” Founded in 2002 by economist Dr. Mark Skousen, FreedomFest has been described as the World’s Fair of Liberty, drawing an interdisciplinary audience for programming spanning philosophy, economics, technology, health, and the arts. The conference is expected to draw more than 2,500 attendees from across the United States and abroad, making it one of the largest annual gatherings centered on free-market and individual-liberty themes.About FreedomFestFreedomFest bills itself as the world’s largest annual gathering of free minds, drawing thinkers, entrepreneurs, investors, and creators from across the political and philosophical spectrum for four days of debate and discussion. The conference describes its mission as defending free markets, individual liberty, and limited government while remaining a venue for open debate, featuring economists, authors, comedians, journalists, and policy figures across its main stage and breakout sessions. The event has also built a reputation for its signature mock trial, which has previously put issues including Big Pharma, drug legalization, the federal pandemic response, and the public school system before a panel of judges and a live audience.Special EventsIn recognition of the 250th anniversary, FreedomFest has added special programming throughout the week, including a live reading of the Declaration of Independence by actor Dean Cain, a history segment from Glenn Beck, and a musical revue featuring Steve Forbes portraying George Washington. The conference’s signature mock trial, an annual feature putting a major policy issue on trial before attendees, will examine U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this year.The SpeakersThis year’s celebrity filled conference lineup includes Kelsey Grammer, Steve Forbes, Glenn Beck, Adam Carolla, Rob Schneider, Kennedy, Dean Cain, Senator Rand Paul, John Mackey, and Marissa Streit of PragerU among others. Additional conference programming includes the Global Financial Summit, the Tradeshow for Liberty, the Punching Up Comedy Festival, and the Principled Business Pitch Competition. FreedomFest 2026 runs through July 11 and concludes with the Independence Ball.More information is available at www.freedomfest.com and www.anthemfilmfestival.com . FreedomFest can also be reached at 855-850-3733 or @thefreedomfest on Instagram.Tickets to the Anthem Film Festival may be ordered here: https://freedomfest.swoogo.com/vegas2026 Works CitedAnthem Film Festival. “About the Anthem Film Festival.” March 12, 2026. https://anthemfilmfestival.com/about/ FreedomFest. “About Us.” March 12, 2026. https://freedomfest.com/about FreedomFest. “FreedomFest: Media Bios.” Internal document, 2026.FreedomFest. “Media Kit.” March 12, 2026. https://freedomfest.com/media FreedomFest. “Past Speakers.” March 12, 2026. https://freedomfest.com/speakers Skousen, Mark. “FreedomFest Conference Press Kit.” https://mskousen.com/ . March 12, 2026. http://mskousen.com/online-press-kit/freedomfest-conference/ Skousen, Mark. “Record 2,500 Gather at ‘Best FreedomFest Ever.’” https://mskousen.com/ . July 23, 2013. https://mskousen.com/2013/07/record-2500-gather-at-best-freedomfest-ever/

Valerie Durham discusses FreedomFest

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