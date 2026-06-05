STAY ALERT ONLINE: ASP EMPHASIZES CHILD SAFETY DURING INTERNET SAFETY MONTH

June 4, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In recognition of National Internet Safety Month, the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is encouraging parents, caregivers, and communities across the state to strengthen their approach to protecting children online.

Historically, the largest increases in online enticement cases occur during the summer months and the beginning of the school year, making this period especially critical for awareness and prevention.

As digital platforms continue to evolve, so do the risks facing young users. The ICAC Task Force emphasizes the importance of proactive education, vigilance, and open communication to help safeguard children in an increasingly connected world.

The Task Force offers the following safety tips:

Educate on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety: Learn how to evaluate online content, recognize potential AI bias, and protect personal privacy in an AI-influenced digital environment.

Review Privacy Settings: Update passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, and regularly review social media privacy settings.

Access Safety Resources: Utilize free tools and family resources available through organizations such as ConnectSafely’s Safer Internet Day initiative.

Report Suspicious Activity: Report suspected cybercrime or online exploitation through appropriate reporting systems, including national and international reporting portals.

The ICAC Task Force continues to track trends in online exploitation. Recent data highlights areas of concern:

Online Enticement – Blackmail Sextortion: 153 cases in 2025; 150 in 2026 (–1.96%)

Child Sex Trafficking: 2 cases in 2025; 1 in 2026 (–50%)

Online Enticement – Pre-Travel: 1,661 cases in 2025; 944 in 2026 (–43.17%)

Suicide Threats: 4 cases in 2025; 7 in 2026 (+75%)

Child Sexual Abuse Material Complaints: 1,596 cases in 2025; 2,068 in 2026 (+29.57%)

“While we’ve seen decreases in some categories, increases in others — especially child sexual abuse material complaints — show that the threat remains very real,” said Sgt. Corwin Battle, Commander of the Arkansas ICAC Task Force. “Awareness and early intervention are key to protecting children.”

The Arkansas ICAC Task Force urges parents, educators, and community members to remain engaged and informed to help keep Arkansas’s children safe — both online and offline.

Parents who want to learn more about online safety and video games should register for this free webinar: “Video Games and Your Child: Spotting Red Flags and Staying Safe Online” Register HERE.