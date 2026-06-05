From Summerville to the Coast: Perfect Stones Strengthens Its Presence Across Four South Carolina Locations

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Stones Countertops, a leading countertop fabrication and installation company in South Carolina, has reinforced its regional presence by operating across four strategic locations in Beaufort, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Summerville. It reflects the company’s continued commitment to accessibility, quality control, and consistent service standards throughout the greater Charleston region.

With established offices in Beaufort (212 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29907), Charleston (1126 Lango Avenue, Suite 201, Charleston, SC 29407), Mount Pleasant (3530 Park Ave Blvd. Suite 105, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466), and its primary production facility in Summerville (302 Thorpe Rd, Summerville, SC 29483), Perfect Stones Countertops is positioned to serve homeowners across coastal and inland communities with localized support and centralized fabrication control.

Unlike many countertop companies that outsource fabrication to third-party facilities, Perfect Stones Countertops operates its own production workshop in Summerville, ensuring full control over cutting, polishing, scheduling, and installation timelines.

“It is absolutely two different stories if you work with a shop and without a shop,” said Yuriy, CEO of Perfect Stones Countertops. “If you have your shop, you control the business. If you don’t have a shop, you don’t control the business.”

The company’s in-house fabrication model allows it to maintain predictable project timelines and consistent high-end quality standards across all four service areas. By managing production internally, Perfect Stones Countertops reduces dependency on subcontractors and eliminates delays that can occur when fabrication is handled externally.

“We always discuss the timeframe before starting a project,” Yuriy added. “When you have your own shop, you can be sure that whatever you promise the customer, you will make it through.”

Over the past five years, the countertop industry has experienced significant increases in material costs due to rising shipping expenses and international tariffs. Despite these market shifts, Perfect Stones Countertops has maintained its commitment to premium materials and craftsmanship.

“If you look at the quality of our work, it didn’t change at all,” Yuriy said. “We always provided high-end quality, and we are still doing that.”

The company specializes in custom quartz, granite, marble, and quartzite countertops for kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, showers, and full stone wall applications. Each project is treated as unique, often involving complex layouts, specialty edge profiles, or high-value materials.

“All of our projects are special,” Yuriy noted. “We don’t do tracking houses like builders do. Every project has something custom.”

Recent installations include large-scale oceanfront properties and multi-slab custom projects that require detailed planning and precision fabrication—demonstrating the workshop’s ability to manage both intricate residential remodels and high-end architectural work.

Looking ahead, Perfect Stones Countertops plans to further strengthen its visibility in the region by pursuing a unified showroom and workshop space in a high-traffic location, allowing homeowners to experience fabrication and design consultation in a single central facility.

“My goal is to have the shop and showroom at the same place in a visible location,” Yuriy said. “So people can see us and stop by when they need something.”

By maintaining four operational locations and centralized in-house production, Perfect Stones Countertops continues to position itself as one of the region’s most structured and quality-focused countertop providers.

Homeowners in Beaufort, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and Summerville can contact the company directly to schedule consultations or request estimates.

To learn more about services and locations, visit the company’s website.

About Perfect Stones Countertops

Perfect Stones Countertops is a South Carolina-based countertop fabrication and installation company serving the Charleston area. Specializing in quartz, granite, marble, and quartzite, the company offers full in-house production capabilities, including slab selection, cutting, fabrication, and installation. With a focus on quality, transparency, and customer involvement, Perfect Stones Countertops helps homeowners achieve durable, high-end results tailored to their spaces.

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Media Contact

Perfect Stones Countertops

Address: 302 Thorpe Rd, Summerville, SC

Phone: (843) 834-4789

E-mail: info@ps-countertops.com

Website: https://ps-countertops.com/

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